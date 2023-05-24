Margot Robbie Just Cosplayed All of the Career Barbies

Cue the Barbie puns and "life in plastic" quotes, because Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film Barbie is just around the corner. And the woman of the hour Margot Robbie is headlining Vogue's summer issue to promote the buzzy flick, which hits theaters July 21.

Ethan James Green for 'Vogue'

On the cover of the issue, Robbie posed in a Barbiecore pink (naturally) Versace dress with 3-D flower appliqués and matching Chopard earrings. Her signature blonde hair was worn in gentle waves and a middle part, while her simple glam featured a fitting bubblegum-pink lip.

Another shot captured the actress posing in a fuchsia Versace minidress with black floral embellishments, a midsection cutout, and cone-shaped cups. In other images — lensed by Ethan James Green — Robbie recreated some of her character's most iconic forms (many of which we can expect to see in the forthcoming film), that included several career Barbies — like a cowgirl Barbie, seamstress Barbie, astronaut Barbie, and president Barbie — as well as a rollerblading Barbie, which calls to mind those iconic Venice Beach photos with her co-star Ryan Gosling, who's playing one of the film's Kens.

During the interview, Robbie got candid about the famous doll and her history, as well as the over-sexualization of Barbie. “I’m like, Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll," Robbie said. "She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could. She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”



Elsewhere in the story, Gosling chimed in about working with Robbie and how the two got into character for this major blockbuster film (which also stars Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, and more).

“She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Gosling recalled. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving.”