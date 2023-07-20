Celebrity Margot Robbie Margot Robbie's Barbie Look Featured the Easygoing Summer Shoe Kate Middleton's Worn for Years Come on Barbie, let’s go party (in our espadrilles). By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 @ 10:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I don’t know about you, but I am about as giddy as a kid on Christmas morning for the official release of the Barbie movie. And the glowing reviews are only making me even more antsy — in fact, I just reminded myself that I need to text my boyfriend (who, yes, is going with me!) that we need to buy our movie tickets because, of course, they’re selling out. Obviously, I’m so excited to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on screen together, and see how Greta Gerwig has reimagined the story of the iconic doll, but TBH, I’m most pumped for the fashion (obviously, I know!) I work in fashion, I love fashion, so it’s only natural that I can’t wait to fully enjoy Barbie’s dream wardrobe on the big screen. There were certainly lots of pinks, high-heels, and Birkenstocks — yes, I’m talking about that iconic scene — but the one sartorial element that I’m most excited about? The fact that Barbie herself (and all the other Barbies, too) will be wearing Castañer espadrilles. Twitter On the poster for the feature film, Robbie can be seen wearing bright-pink espadrilles, a low-heel jute style with a buckle strap closure from the Spanish brand that's been creating its iconic shoes since the early 1776 (yes, really). Castañer, in its many years, has amassed quite an impressive celebrity following, with the Princess of Wales regularly slipping into its espadrilles for summer outfits; Queen Letizia is a regular wearer of the brand, too. Clearly, there’s a big following, and clearly, this following grew for a reason: The espadrilles are simply perfection. Castañer Carina 30 Wedge Espadrilles Zappos Buy on Zappos $140 Castañer fuses comfort with the easy-going, summer-leaning design of espadrilles. With a raffia sole that’s available in a slew of different wedge heights — Barbie appeared to be wearing the sensible 3-inch style — you’re certain to find a pair that’s right for you. The cotton upper is breathable and molds to your foot shape over time (I’ve worn mine a few times, and they fit like a glove now). Best of all is their versatility. Espadrilles pair well with everything, from jeans to skirts to midi dresses. And TBH, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t about to pull some new styling inspo from the big screen tomorrow. All that said, clearly these espadrilles are about to reach a new level of fame — after all, the one and only Barbie is wearing them. Shop some more styles below before they sell out. So, come on Barbie, let’s go party (in our espadrilles!) Castañer Carina 80mm Wedge Espadrilles Saks Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue $175 Castañer Chiarita 60mm Wedge Espadrilles Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 Buy on Zappos $149 Castañer Tina Jute Wrap Mid Espadrilles Amazon Buy on Amazon $215 Castañer Carina 60mm Wedge Espadrilles Zappos Buy on Zappos $140 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory, and I Found a $14 Option to Steal Her Look Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles My Racoon-Like Dark Circles Are Finally Brighter Thanks to This New Eye Cream That’s Already Selling Out