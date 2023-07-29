Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on July 29, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Margot Robbie
Photo:

Getty Images

I, like everyone else, have become obsessed with all things Barbie — even more so now that I’ve seen the movie. With so many archived Chanel clothes and accessories, I was surprised to see a shoe that’s been my summer go-to for years holding a pivotal role in the film. Yes, Barbie, aka Margot Robbie, wore Arizona Suede Leather Birkenstocks in — you guessed it — pink. Without giving away any spoilers, the shoe that initially caused a jumpscare for Barbie foreshadowed a lifestyle she didn't know she could have outside of wearing heels and being boxed into one conventional lifestyle.

Margot Robbie

Backgrid

As seen on Robbie, the pink suede Birkenstocks are the classic, adjustable two-strap design. Even the metal buckles are rose gold to match the baby pink suede leather upper. The cork-latex footbed offers shock absorption and arch support to enhance stability and comfort, and over time, it mimics the shape of your foot for a customized fit. It. This particular style comes in Barbie-approved pink, along with green, purple, and fuchsia, and sizes 4 to 4.5 through 12 to 12.5.

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather Sandals

Zappos Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

Zappos

My boyfriend and I have been wearing our matching pairs religiously; in fact, I’ve been wearing mine nearly every day this summer. While my everyday Birkenstocks aren't Barbie pink, I can vouch for the comfort of the Arizona Suede Leather Birkenstocks. The straps are super soft and don't dig or leave marks on the skin after hours of walking and the footbed molds to your feet the longer you wear them, so it feels like a hug for your foot. I’ve even gone hiking in my Birks (not super practical), but they surprisingly had great traction and grip.

we aren't the only ones. While the podiatrist-approved sandal made a cameo on Robbie, they have also been spotted on Chrissy Teigen, Katie Holmes, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Meghan Markle. Robbie wore hers casually alongside jeans, a white tee, and a blazer, though some of the aforementioned A-listers have even paired them with denim tuxedos and strappy summer dresses (it works), further showing the sandals’ range both on and off the big screen.

Barbie's jumpscare may have been from seeing Birkenstocks for the first time, but the real scare is how quickly these pink Arizona Suede Leather Birkenstocks are flying off the shelves, so secure your pair before they're gone. And because sizes are already selling out, I rounded up a few other pink slides, including some more affordable options.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Suede Leather

Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Vegan Birkibuc Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Vegan Birkibuc

Birkenstock

Oncai Flat Slide Sandals

Amazon ONCAI Womens Flat Slide Sandals with Arch Support

Amazon

Weweya Double-Buckle Sandals 

Amazon Weweya Sandals for Women and Men - Pillow Slippers

Amazon

A person's shoulder-lenght blonde hair blows in the breeze.
This $7 Humidity-Resistant Spray Helps Fine Hair "Stay in Place" and "Look Natural" All Day, Shoppers Say
J.Crew Summer Dress Arrival
J.Crew Just Dropped 200+ Flirty Dresses for Summer, and I'm Adding These 5 to My Cart
Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand âFit Like Magicâ
Amazon Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand Are So Comfy, They Feel Like “Pajamas”
