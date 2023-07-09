Margot Robbie's Latest Red Carpet Look Could Be the Most 'Barbie' Yet — And It's Not Even Pink

That's saying a lot after her very pink fashion bonanza.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on July 9, 2023 @ 10:34PM
Margot Robbie Black Gown and Gloves Solo in the Spotlight Doll Los Angeles 'Barbie' Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

After what feels like eons of waiting, the Barbie press tour is finally winding down ahead of the film's July 21 theatrical release. And after making stops around the globe in Sydney, Seoul, and just about everywhere between, Margot Robbie and her crew landed on Barbie's home turf (sort of) in sunny Southern California —home of the doll's real Malibu dreamhouse.

For this red carpet outing, Robbie shocked us all by doing something we never saw coming: skipping pink entirely in favor of a glam black gown. Don't worry, though, her black sequin Schiaparelli dress stayed true to her recent repertoire of Mattel-approved looks, channeling the 1960 Solo in the Spotlight doll. The shimmery strapless piece had a body-hugging A-line structure that cut off at her shins and turned into a voluminous tulle hem that poked out in all directions, giving fans a peek at her black peep-toe Manolo Blahnik slides.

Margot Robbie Black Gown and Gloves Solo in the Spotlight Doll Los Angeles 'Barbie' Premiere

Getty Images

Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal then showed off their incredulous attention to detail with a single red rosette perched along the frilly tutu, just like the original doll's dress. Robbie accessorized with black velvet opera gloves, a layered diamond choker from Lorraine Schwartz, and a blush handkerchief (all nearly identical to the doll's). Robbie's blonde hair was styled in a high-ponytail updo with finger curls along the side, and she mimicked Barbie's glam with a bold red lip and subtle eye makeup.

Margot Robbie Black Gown and Gloves Solo in the Spotlight Doll Los Angeles 'Barbie' Premiere

Getty Images

Robbie's past Barbie looks have included matching sets from Moschino, custom Atelier Versace creations, throwback Hervé Léger minis, and a slew of Manolo Blahnik heels fit for a real-life doll. Robbie's stylist, Mukamal, has been diving deep into the Barbie mythos for the looks, which have drawn on some of the most iconic looks from the toy's storied history, from '80s-inspired pantsuits to midcentury throwbacks.

