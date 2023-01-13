Margot Robbie Wore Another Amazing All-Red Outfit

Two days, two red-hot outfits.

Julia Meehan
Published on January 13, 2023 @ 11:49AM
Margot Robbie Babylon Q&A
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Not once, but twice now, Margot Robbie is making a case for crimson as the color of the season. Robbie has entered her all-eyes-on-me era as she ramps up for the upcoming summer blockbuster Barbie and closes out her tour for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to rack up a few more ahead of award season. Yesterday, she arrived at a Q&A session for Babylon stunning (and verified that red really suits everyone) in a crimson oversized leather coat and matching leather trousers. 

She completed the look with brown platform boots that complemented her skin-tight brown top. Additionally, the actress sported her signature beauty look: an effortless, loose ponytail with face-framing curtain bangs. Sticking by her no fuss, no muss M.O., she opted for a dewy makeup look with nude lips. 

The look comes after the U.K. premiere of Babylon, which featured Robbie in a flowing, floor-sweeping dress by Valentino in a similar crimson color. So long, PP Pink! The voluminous, caftan-style gown was a knockout as she turned around and revealed the backless gown. Metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels dazzled as they peeked out from underneath the floor-sweeping dress. As always, Robbie let the dress talk with simple, clean makeup and a relaxed ponytail. 

Robbie has a full slate of films in the works including Barbie, the most anticipated film of the year, and she's starring in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. This means one thing: a major collection of looks is on the horizon.

