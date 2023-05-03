Margot Robbie Channeled the First-Ever Barbie Doll With Her Met Gala After-Party Look

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

Published on May 3, 2023 @ 01:53PM
Margot Robbie's 2023 Met Gala After-Party Dress Was Inspired by a Nostalgic Barbie Look
Photo:

Getty Images

If you were thinking Margot Robbie's Met Gala after-party dress looked familiar, you're not alone. The actress's black-and-white zigzag minidress resembled a certain doll's pinup swimsuit. The doll in question? Barbie, of course.

Robbie channeled the first ever Barbie doll from 1959 and her black-and-white striped knit swimsuit outfit on Monday night after the 2023 Met Gala. She styled the strapless sequin dress, which had a white-bordered neckline and hem, with black peep-toe pumps and a matching handbag. Her signature blonde hair was styled in a deep side part and gently tousled curls. The uncanny resemblance feels intentional or, at the very least, a happy coincidence.

The legacy of Barbie was born out of this curly red-headed doll and her bathing suit, and who better to pay homage to the nostalgic toy than the actress portraying the famous doll on the silver screen this summer? Last month, the highly-anticipated film dropped the official trailer starring Robbie (and her internet-breaking feet), Ryan Gosling (who plays Ken), Simu Liu (also Ken), Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, and more.

In a recent interview with Variety, Robbie recalled reading the script for the first time and thinking there was no way it would get made. “The first time I read the ‘Barbie’ script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day because they are never going to let us make this movie,’” she said. “But they did.”

Margot Robbie 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

Robbie channeled another icon, Cindy Crawford, on the hallowed steps of the Met in a black Chanel gown with a sheer PVC corseted, a remake of the dress Crawford wore in the spring/summer 1993 haute couture show. The floor-sweeping dress stayed true to this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

