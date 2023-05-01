Celebrity Margot Robbie Margot Robbie's 2023 Met Gala PVC Corset Gown Is a Nod to Cindy Crawford Chanel, of course. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 @ 07:39PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Margot Robbie has a long and storied history with Chanel, so her appearance at this year's Met Gala, celebrating the house's longtime designer Karl Lagerfeld, comes as no surprise. Robbie, who is set to star in this summer's Barbie, started working with Chanel back in 2018 and ever since, has made red carpet appearances in many of the brand's creations — most recently at the Golden Globes, when she wore a mermaid-inspired pink confection. For this year's gala, Robbie wore a black one-shoulder Chanel (of course) gown with a sweetheart neckline and a sheer corseted midsection made of PVC material with black-and-gold boning. The A-line dress is a recreation of supermodel Cindy Crawford's Chanel gown from the Spring/Summer 1993 haute couture show. Robbie's hair was blown out into Old Hollywood-inspired waves and a deep side-part — similar to Crawford's '93 hairdo. Her minimalistic glam included dewy skin, black mascara, and glossy mauve lips. Getty Images The first time Robbie attended the Met Gala was back in 2014, when the event celebrated the life and work of American designer Charles James. For her big Met debut, Robbie wore a tea-length Prada dress with a sheer bodice covered in crystal embellishment. Getty Images Getty Images Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set And the second time she walked the hallowed steps was a few years later in 2016, at the "Manus x Machina"-themed soirée. For that go-round, she wore a sleek white column gown with side cutouts from Calvin Klein. That same year, she had been named the face of Calvin Klein's Deep Euphoria fragrance.