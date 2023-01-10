Margot Robbie Is Giving Aquatic Barbie at the 2023 Golden Globes

Margot Robbie is no stranger to the red carpet, but this awards season, she's kicking off her run with one of her most amazing looks, ever. This year, Robbie is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in Damien Chazelle's Babylon, though she's no stranger to accolades with a pair of Critic's Choice Awards already on her mantle. The 2023 Golden Globes marks her fourth nomination after nods for her role in I, Tonya (where she was up for Best Actress and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as the film's producer) and 2020's Bombshell.

For this turn on the carpet, Robbie embraced two of 2022's biggest trends (one created, in part, by her viral Barbie movie poster) in a blush pink custom Chanel gown that gave mermaidcore meets Barbiecore. The dress featured a halter top with a silver pendant at the bottom of the neck, beaded vertical stripes, a belted midsection, and a tulle overlay on the bodice which flowed into an A-line skirt with a frilly chiffon and lace bottom.



Robbie told WSJ. Magazine that Babylon was one of her most challenging roles, ever. “I’ve never worked that hard in my life,” she said. “[I was] shattered by the end of that job.” She went on to say that she's no stranger to working hard, especially with films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Suicide Squad on her résumé. Babylon was just in a whole different league. “I’m a masochist,” she added. “I can always find a fifth gear.”

Chazelle commended Robbie's performance, saying, “I had a sense that she would attack it. There’s this sort of ravenous physical bravado to her. On the other hand, she’s also the most technically skilled thespian you could hope to work with as a director.”