Margot Robbie Went Full-On '90s Barbie in a Pink Corseted Mesh Minidress and Chain Belt

Margot Robbie refuses to break character with her Barbie press tour looks.



Putting all other Barbiecore fashion from the past to shame, Margot has literally transformed into the real-life doll on more than one occasion — from The Original in a retro-striped swimsuit to Sparkling Pink with a rhinestone-studded skirt suit, circa 1964. And yesterday, she went full-on '90s with a look that was nearly identical to the the 1992 Earring Magic Barbie for her latest stop in Mexico.

At the film's premiere in Naucalpan de Juárez, Margot walked the red carpet in yet another all-pink look — this time, consisting of a pink leather corseted minidress from Balmain with a sheer bodice and sleeves. Just like the doll, she accessorized with a silver chain belt with sparkly charms that matched her dangling hoop earrings and a pair of pink pointed-toe pumps.

Getty

Her glam, on the other hand, leaned more '80s with Margot's blonde hair crimped into long waves and her glossy pink lips paired with a generous swirl of blush on each cheek.

While Margot and her pretty-pink outfits and blonde hair are the perfect embodiment of Barbie, the Australian actress says she never envisioned herself taking on the role in the upcoming live-action movie. "It wasn’t that I ever wanted to play Barbie, or dreamt of being Barbie, or anything like that," she told Vogue in the magazine's July cover story, before revealing that she doesn't even remember owning a Barbie doll as a child. "This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project."