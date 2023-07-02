Margot Robbie Channeled 1985's Day-to-Night Barbie in the Ultimate Pink Power Suit

Another day, another Barbie press tour look for Margot Robbie — literally.



After giving Studio 54 vibes in vintage Versace at Vogue Australia's Barbie celebration party in Sydney, Robbie entered a new decade (and continent) entirely when she debuted her latest pink promo look.

On Sunday, the actress was all business upon her arrival at the Barbie premiere in Seoul, dressed as the ultimate career woman. Channeling the 1985 day-to-night doll, Robbie walked the red carpet in a pink power suit complete with a fuchsia pencil skirt and a matching blazer with shoulder pads and a dark pink scarf peeking out from underneath. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed white hat that featured a pink-and-white polka-dot band, coordinating white pumps with pink pointed-toes and skinny stiletto heels, and a tiny pink handbag with a white handle.



Margot committed to the look so much so that she even carried around an '80s brick cell phone that was pink and bedazzled — you know, for taking important business calls. Meanwhile, her blonde hair was styled in perfectly-coiffed curls, and she combined pink lipgloss and eyeshadow with a generous swirl of blush on each cheek.

Getty

At the event, Margot eventually changed into the "night" portion of her outfit, opting for a pink sparkly bodysuit teamed with a hot pink skirt with layers of tulle. She also swapped out her heels — this time, slipping on a pair of pink peep-toe mules that are a Barbie signature.

