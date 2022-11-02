Oprah Has Featured This Under-the-Radar Bodycare Brand on Her Favorite Things List 8 Times

It’s easy to assume that when Oprah recommends something, it’s gotta be good, but I’m here to actually confirm that. In her latest list of Favorite Things for 2022, Oprah included yet another bubble bath from Margot Elena — a brand she’s featured eight times on her list so far.

Margot Elena is an under-the-radar bodycare brand with a host of sub brands you may have seen in gift shops, like TokyoMilk, Lollia, and Library of Flowers. Each brand has a variety of perfumes, lotions, body oils, bubble baths, and more that are super fragrant and come in luxe packaging. This year, Oprah featured a bubble bath from Archive, one of the newest additions to the Margot Elena library.

The Archive bubble bath comes in three scents: green tea and white willow, rosehip and lavender, and grapefruit and neroli. Made with macadamia nut oil, sweet almond oil, olive oil, and aloe, the bubble baths are nourishing and meant to energize, calm, or relax your senses, depending on which scent you pick. They’re already sold out on Margot Elena’s site but the 33.8-ounce glass bottle is still available on Amazon for $42 each, or you can snag the trio bundle for $125.

Amazon

Shop now: $42; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $125; amazon.com

I’m a huge fan of Margot Elena’s products and have tried practically all the brands. I own the lotion version of the Archive bubble bath in green tea and white willow and it’s a gorgeous scent; it transports me to a fancy hotel everytime I use it. Oprah’s Lollia bubble bath pick from 2021 was also one of my favorites for holiday gift-giving last year (and that’s saying a lot for a shopping editor). While that particular one is no longer available, there are plenty of other picks to shop from both Lollia and Library of Flowers, including this cocoa butter-infused option that shoppers say is “simply delightful” and “the best scented bubble bath ever.”

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

And if you’re interested in fragrant and unique perfumes, you’ll definitely want to give TokyoMilk’s fragrances a try. The brand makes one of my all-time favorite perfumes, and I have yet to come across a scent I don’t love from it (every bottle is very pretty, too). You can snag a discovery set on Amazon for just $58.

Amazon

Shop now: $58; amazon.com

Peruse through more of Margot Elena’s Oprah-approved products on Amazon, here.