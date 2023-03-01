Your March Horoscope Is Here

Maybe it’s because it hosts the spring equinox — or because it starts off blustery and frigid and tends to wrap up with blossoms blooming, flirtatious vibes, and lighter clothing — but March can be one of the most surprisingly thrilling months of the year. For that, you can thank the two zodiac signs that run the show in March: Pisces, the fantasy-loving mutable water sign, which the sun moves through until March 20, and Aries, the impulsive, action-oriented cardinal fire sign, which the sun will occupy until April 20. But also, this year specifically, March kicks off a whole new tone brought to you by big outer planets — namely, Saturn and Pluto — moving into new signs for the first time in years.

For starters, on March 7, Saturn, the planet of hard work, boundaries, and commitment, moves into mystical Pisces for the first time since 1996, where you can expect it to deliver reality checks related to spiritual pursuits and potentially strengthen societal conversations around the importance of mental health and well-being until May 24, 2025. And on March 23, Pluto, the planet of transformation, rebirth, death, and power, enters Aquarius, the fixed air sign best known for its futuristic, eccentric, humanitarian perspective. This could lead to a massive overhaul of our collective relationship with technology and community.

Other highlights that aren’t quite as out of the ordinary: One of the luckiest days of the year for love falls on March 2 when romantic Venus pairs up with fortunate Jupiter in fiery Aries. Venus moves through one of its home signs, fixed earth sign Taurus, from March 16 to April 10, bringing more sensuality and a slower but deliberate pace to relationships. And on March 25, Mars, the planet of action, energy, and sex, will finally leave Gemini, where it has been since August 20, 2022, for intuitive, emotional cardinal water sign Cancer, making it even more likely that your mood will determine whether you’re up for taking action and moving the ball forward on any given project. (Be sure to read your rising sign as well as your sun.)

Aries

With the month kicking off while the confident sun moves through your spirituality sector — the sleepiest part of your chart — you’ve probably been feeling a little less energized than usual, which can’t help but be frustrating, given how much of a go-getter you are. Thankfully, March 2 is one of the luckiest, most confidence-boosting days of the year for you.

Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money, will pair up with lucky Jupiter in your sign, fueling your optimism and magnetism. You’ll have amplified potential to attract whatever you’ve been yearning for, whether that’s a new relationship or source of income. Around March 7, you’ll feel the vibes of the full moon moving through your wellness and daily routine zone, nudging you to kick a bad habit to the curb and adopt a new approach to cultivating inner peace and balance.

From March 19 to April 3, messenger Mercury moves through your sign, boosting your ability to express your fieriest, most passionate ideas. Then, the confident sun follows from March 20 to April 20, ushering in your season. You can claim the spotlight as much as you want now, especially around March 21, when your annual new moon presents a chance to set a powerful intention and plant seeds you want to see flourish.

From March 25 to May 20, your ruling planet, action-oriented Mars, shifts into your home zone, cranking up your ability to tackle any ambitious endeavors related to your home life. If you’ve been flirting with a move or hashing out an ongoing issue with a loved one, now’s your chance.

Taurus

Spending time with friends and colleagues has been a major focus for you during Pisces season as the confident sun has moved through your networking zone. Still, as more planets begin to occupy your spirituality sector, you could be getting the sense that being extra intentional with your social time and prioritizing self-care is in your best interest.

On March 2, when your ruler, sweet Venus, pairs up with lucky Jupiter there, you might even have a surge of motivation to pamper yourself more than usual. And that focus on pleasure continues around March 7 when the full moon falls in your romance and self-expression zone, urging you to pause on putting your nose to the grindstone to soak up the moment — especially with someone special, like your S.O., dear friends, or loved ones. Then, from March 16 to April 10, Venus will be in your sign, cranking up your charm and charisma. This window could also lend itself to refreshing your wardrobe or trying a new beauty look.

Around March 21, the new moon in your spirituality zone could lead to more vivid dreams and a desire to rest and recharge. Taking your foot off the gas now could be more productive than plowing ahead. Then, your mental energy will take off from March 25 to May 20 while go-getter Mars is in your communication zone. Learning something new — especially alongside friends — serves you well.

Gemini

With the sun moving through your career zone since mid-February, your focus has been on work, work, work, and making your mark in the spotlight — and that trend only continues as March begins, thanks to your ruler, messenger Mercury, moving through the same sector from March 2 to 19. Whether you’ve been wanting to make a major presentation, pitch a new idea to a higher-up, or submit your resume for a more advanced position, this could be one of the most supportive moments of the year because your ability to claim your professional power is highlighted in a major way.

On the flip side, your personal world will be the focus around March 7 when the full moon lights up your home zone, requiring that you pay special attention to your inner, personal, and family life. Consider tending to an unresolved conflict with a loved one or doing self-work that fosters your sense of security.

From March 16 to April 10, Venus, the planet of romance, is in your spirituality zone, which could spur you to be more private and low-key about your love life than usual. In your free time, staying in and cooking with someone special or prioritizing self-pampering over being social benefits your emotional well-being. Then, on March 19, curious Mercury moves into your networking zone, emphasizing group projects and collaboration with colleagues until April 3. Working as a team can catapult you across whatever finish line you’ve set your sights on.



Cancer

While the vitality-bringing sun has been moving through your adventure sector since mid-February, you’ve been more inclined to get out of your comfort zone, perhaps even traveling or meeting people outside your usual VIP circle. And that vibe will only be magnified once messenger Mercury, the planet of information and travel, moves through that zone from March 2 to 19.

This transit supports your efforts to learn something eye-opening, pursue personal growth, and hone your skill set. In fact, around March 7, when the full moon falls in your communication zone, you could feel overloaded by info and, in turn, overwhelmed. Feel empowered to slow down, take a step back, and assess what’s actually a priority and what might be able to wait until the intensity of the moment passes.

This isn’t a month you’ll have much time to chill in your shell, though. From March 16 to April 10, artistic Venus’s trip through your networking sector brings opportunities to meet and join forces with new contacts and can make for more group hangs with friends. Then, Mercury and the sun move into your career sector on March 19 and 20, respectively, boosting your confidence to pursue professional aspirations.

Around March 21, when the new moon falls there, too, you might do well to call a one-on-one with a higher-up to talk through your game plan for hitting a long-term goal. By the end of the month, on March 25, Mars, the planet of action, moves into your sign, where it’ll hang until May 20. Prepare to get more fired up about whatever’s close to your heart and to have more energy to get after your desires.

Leo

Life certainly won’t be boring for you this month, Leo. March kicks off with one of the sexiest, luckiest days of the year for you. On the 2nd, romantic Venus and fortunate Jupiter pair up in your adventure sector, laying the groundwork for you to break free of the mundane and prioritize eye-opening, new, and pleasurable experiences. If you’re single, you could meet someone who’s outside of your usual type and gets your heart racing. If you’re attached, you can look forward to extraordinary, game-changing moments with your S.O.

From the same day until March 19, messenger Mercury moves through your intimacy zone, which could translate to wearing your heart on your sleeve and finding it more organic to get into deep, emotional conversations. You’ll also find you can readily tackle research related to joint resources. On March 15, the confident sun, your ruler, pairs up with dreamy Neptune, making for a spiritually-satisfying or fantasy-fulfilling moment.

While Venus, the planet of art and beauty, moves through your career zone from March 16 to April 10, higher-ups, clients, and anyone else you’ve been working to impress could be more apt to applaud your creativity and hard work. You’re already pretty comfortable in the spotlight and tend to be a natural leader in the eyes of your colleagues and authority figures, but during this transit, you’ll come off as even more charming and affable, which could bolster your connections and help you step even more into your professional power. And the month wraps up with a surge of spirited energy, thanks to the confident sun in your higher learning zone from March 20 to April 20. You can explore uncharted territory and pursue personal growth.

Virgo

Every year, Pisces season brings a major focus to your one-on-one bonds, and the beginning of March makes that super-clear, thanks to the month beginning with your ruler, Mercury, the planet of communication, moving into your partnership zone on March 2, where it’ll remain until March 19. Whether you’ve been wanting to put your head together with a colleague to develop a workable long-term strategy for hitting a shared goal or to further define your relationship or take it to the next level, you’ll feel more empowered and fired up to dive into a productive conversation.

At the same time — particularly around the March 7 full moon in your sign — you’ll be experiencing bolstered intuition and awareness around your own needs in your partnerships. Issues of reciprocity could also be on your mind. If certain bonds aren’t a two-way street, it could be best to move on.

From March 16 to April 10, romantic Venus in your adventure zone can fire up your desire to step outside the usual grind — ideally alongside your nearest and dearest. This could mean learning a foreign language with your S.O., taking a cooking class with a loved one, or planning a long-distance trip with friends.

And from March 19 to April 3, messenger Mercury in your intimacy zone could make it even tougher for you to tolerate surface-level conversations. At the same time, you might be more inclined to rabbit hole-research a project tied to your emotional bonds and/or joint resources. And when Mars, the planet of action, moves through your networking zone from March 25 to May 20, you'll build momentum on team endeavors.

Libra

The sun’s trip through your wellness zone, which has been in effect since mid-February, has pulled your attention toward your everyday grind and healthy habits. When Mercury, the planet of information-gathering, moves through the same sector from March 2 to 19, you’ll have the wind in your sails to start a new mind-body routine. Even meditating daily, shopping at the farmer’s market with your honey, or investing in hot new fitness wear you’ll wear regularly could feel grounding and like a step in a vitality-boosting new direction.

If you feel like slowing down around March 7, know that’s completely normal because the full moon, which falls in your spirituality zone, will set a sleepy tone. Though your instinct is to plow ahead, taking some time here and there to go for a chill walk, do some deep breathing, or even nap could prove especially restful and restorative.

From March 16 to April 10, romantic Venus, your ruling planet, moves through your intimacy zone, which only serves to emphasize your need to go beneath the surface in your relationships. Not only will superficial conversations just not cut it, but connecting on a spiritually-satisfying level feels even more like a must — and is easy to do now.

Then, as several astrological events light up your partnership zone, you’ll be even more inclined to put one-on-one bonds front and center. From March 19 to April 3, Mercury’s presence there can support your ability to talk through goals and challenges you share with a friend, loved one, S.O., or colleague, and from March 20 to April 20, the sun’s trip there shores up your confidence in your partnerships. This moment is also conducive to promoting self-awareness through your bonds.



Scorpio

Fun, pleasure, and creativity are all more available to you as March gets going. Right out the gate, messenger Mercury starts its move through your romance zone, which lasts from March 2 to 19. You’ll be more apt to share your emotions and channel them into creative endeavors, which can feel particularly fulfilling now.

And around March 7, when the full moon falls in your networking zone, sharing what you're working on with friends could fuel a collaboration that has you feeling more seen and connected. Saturn, the planet of hard work and boundaries, will also move into your romance zone on March 7, which kicks off a major cycle of putting your nose to the grindstone in this area of your life. You could be getting more serious about what you want out of a romantic relationship, single, or ready to work hard to make a long-term artistic dream a reality.

One-on-one time with loved ones, friends, or your S.O. will be especially fulfilling from March 16 to April 10 because sweet Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money, will be in your partnership zone. And from March 19 to April 3, Mercury will be in your wellness zone, packing your schedule with to-dos like doctor appointments and workouts, and the sun’s time there from March 20 to April 20 fires you up to try a new approach to getting centered in your daily hustle.

Go-getter Mars, one of your co-rulers, moving through your adventure zone from March 25 to May 20, you’ll be more inclined to bust out of ruts that feel comfy but aren’t exactly promoting personal growth. Now’s your chance to plan — or take — a horizon-broadening long-distance trip or pick up skills that cause your confidence to soar.

Sagittarius

March starts off with one of the most festive, heartfelt, fireworks-inducing days of the year — especially for you — on March 2. Venus, the planet of love, joins up with Jupiter, the planet of abundance and fortune, in your romance and self-expression zone, signaling opportunities to fall head over heels — with someone special, with yourself a la Lizzo, with a creative project, or with a new beauty look.

The same day, messenger Mercury moves into your home zone, where it’ll remain until March 19, setting the stage for more communication related to your inner life. You might be more inclined to FaceTime family members or stay in and catch up with your bestie. The push-pull between your home life and the professional world could be a key focus of the March 7 full moon in your career zone. While this moment could signal recognition from a higher-up or the chance to take the reins on a big-picture undertaking, you could also realize how much you’ve been giving in one area of life and taking from the other. You’re motivated to create more balance now.

A similar theme could pop up as Venus, the planet of pleasure, moves through your wellness zone from March 16 to April 10. You’ll want to blend your everyday to-dos, like your workouts or trips to the specialty grocery store, with social time. You might even find that inviting a friend along actually makes the experience more fun and more productive. And from March 25 to May 20, sexy Mars in your intimacy zone can crank up the intensity of your steamiest desires — and you’ll find the most fireworks fly when you’re connecting with someone on a mental, emotional, and physical level.



Capricorn

Your social life has been off-the-charts lately, thanks to the sun moving through your communication sector since mid-February. And when March gets going, you’ll get a surge of even more buzzy, friendly, curious energy, thanks to messenger Mercury moving through the same zone from March 2 to 19.

March 2 also brings lots of feel-good vibes with loved ones because romantic Venus will pair up with lucky Jupiter in your home zone, making you feel extra fortunate. This can be a really sweet moment for practicing gratitude, which can only serve to attract more abundance. Around March 7, the full moon in your adventure zone presents a chance to escape your typical grind. While you’re generally cool with sticking to a usual routine, as long as it’s moving you toward your big-picture goals, you might feel like it’s time to switch things up in a thrilling way.

Then, Venus, the planet of relationships and beauty, moves through your self-expression and romance zone from March 16 to April 10, which makes for one of the most flirtatious and fun-loving windows of the whole year. You can more readily use your voice creatively, and you could even be inclined to hit pause on work to prioritize spontaneity with loved ones. And while go-getter Mars moves through your partnership zone from March 25 to May 20, you’ll do well to rope a friend, colleague, or S.O. into your latest ambitious game plan. Sharing the experience not only brings you closer, but you’ll get even further by taking on a challenge as a duo.

Aquarius

As the month begins, you’ll be very much in the midst of thinking about money, given that the confident sun has been moving through your income zone since mid-February. It could be that your current job isn’t aligned with your career goals, and you’re ready for a major change, or you’ve been thinking about how to take your current moneymaking plan to the next level. Either way, Mercury’s trip through the same zone — from March 2 to 19 — can support your desire to speak your ideas into being. Trade notes with friends or research opportunities that could lead to growth, and you’ll feel even more on track. Around March 7, the full moon in your intimacy zone could also involve money — except this time, it’s about the resources you share with someone you’re close to, whether that’s your S.O. or a family member. This is an especially communicative lunar event, so you’ll do well to discuss what makes you comfortable and set clear boundaries.

As Venus, the planet of relationships moves through your home zone from March 16 to April 10, you can nurture the bonds that add to your sense of security. Make a point to build more downtime with loved ones into your busy schedule, as it could feel particularly restorative and therapeutic emotionally.

You’ll want out chill out while you can because from March 19 to April 3, messenger Mercury moves through your communication zone, and then the confident sun follows from March 20 to April 20, making your social life even more active. You usually have a fairly packed schedule, but the end of the month is sure to be especially full of get-togethers with acquaintances and close friends — maybe also siblings and neighbors.

Pisces

With your b-day season in full swing since mid-February, you’ve been in the limelight and enjoying more self-assuredness. When Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into your sign on March 2, where it remains until March 19, you’ll feel even more pumped to share your big-picture ideas and pitch any proposals that you’ve been daydreaming about. The world pretty much speaks your language during this period, which can translate to you being applauded more for your imaginative, spiritual-minded perspective.

Around March 7, the full moon in your partnership zone presents a chance to reflect on how you’re showing up in your one-on-one bonds — and how others are showing up for you. If it feels like the scale is tipped a bit too far in one direction, you’ll do well to act on your emotions and observations by initiating a heart-to-heart.

From March 16 to April 10, relationship-oriented Venus moves through your communication zone and exchanging ideas, getting into animated intellectual conversations, and learning alongside someone special, friends, or colleagues can be particularly bond-bolstering. This can also set the scene for more harmony in your social life. The next day, the confident sun pairs up with your ruler, spiritual Neptune, in your sign, which is like caffeine for your imagination, dreams, and the magical side of life. Carving out even a few minutes to meditate, journal, or enjoy another centering practice could prove inspiring. And as go-getter Mars moves through your romance zone from March 25 to May 20, you’ll find you have more go-getter energy to get after anything you’ve been daydreaming about and idealizing, whether that’s an artistic project or a romantic experience.

