A Shopper With “Crunchy and Fried” Hair Said This $9 Repair Mask Made Their Strands Feel Like “Silk"

Other reviewers call it "life-changing."

Published on August 17, 2023 @ 01:00PM

Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask, for Dry Damaged Hair
Photo:

Amazon

I don’t know about you, but after a summer of chlorinated pools and messy buns, my hair is in desperate need of a little TLC. I’m taking extra steps to strengthen my strands by investing in nourishing shampoos, conditioners, sprays, and masks. My first order of business? Snagging the shopper-loved Marc Anthony Grow Long Restoring Anti-Breakage Hair Mask for just $9.  

The transformative mask works to revive weak, damaged hair thanks to its powerhouse of hero ingredients. It’s formulated with vitamin E to strengthen follicles and promote shine, caffeine to enhance overall scalp health, and ginseng to prevent hair loss. As a result, the nutrients work together to revive the elasticity in your hair and smooth out your follicles, leading to an enhanced texture, look, and feel. For best results, thoroughly and generously apply the mask to wet hair after you shampoo, and leave it on for up to five minutes before rinsing.    

Marc Anthony Grow Long Restoring Anti-Breakage Hair Mask

Amazon Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask, for Dry Damaged Hair, 10 Ounce

Amazon

Among Amazon’s best-selling hair masks, the Marc Anthony pick is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer whose bleached hair “was in rough shape” called the product “life-changing” after it made their hair “silky and smooth” in just two uses. They even went on to say that their “split ends are almost non-existent” thanks to the revitalizing mask. A second shopper with damaged, “straw-thin hair” confirmed, calling the product “incredible” since it “keeps dead ends at bay.” 

Another customer called the mask “a miracle” after it made their “crunchy and fried” hair feel “like silk,” completely repairing their ends in just five minutes. And, someone else with “thick and unruly hair” said the product “literally transformed” their mane, making it “soft and shiny” and “so easy to blow dry and style.” They’re even able to leave their locks “all natural” now, which they didn’t think was possible before. Take it from another shopper who said, “if you’re thinking about it, don’t think anymore — buy it!” 

For your best hair yet, head to Amazon to shop the Marc Anthony Grow Long Restoring Anti-Breakage Hair Mask, and browse through additional hair-care products from the brand, below. 

Marc Anthony Grow Long Super Fast Strengthening Conditioner

Amazon Marc Anthony Strengthening Conditioner, Grow Long - Anti-Frizz

Amazon

Marc Anthony Grow Long Super Fast Strengthening Leave-In Conditioner

Amazon Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler, Grow Long Biotin

Amazon

Marc Anthony Strengthening Anti-Breakage Oil

Amazon Marc Anthony Strengthening Anti-Breakage Oil, Grow Long

Amazon

Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"