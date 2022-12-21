10 Marble Nail Designs That Are Classy and Timeless

They'll never go out of style.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

Published on December 21, 2022 @ 01:00PM
Marble Nails
Photo:

Getty Images

Once upon a time, it felt like everybody and their mothers were sporting marbled manicures. It was one of those Y2K beauty trends that felt new yet timeless, and we've got to say that we were all onto something. After all, there's a reason why marble countertops have continued to reign as backdrops for so many product Instagram pics.

Unsurprisingly, marble nails make for beautiful nail art, too.

One of the many reasons marble nail designs continue to trend year after year is that they can be as subtle or as bold as you want them to be. You can play up short, round nails with muted shades or make long, squared nails stand out by painting them in bold, complimentary shades. Either way, there's a marble design for every personality and taste out there.

Below, we rounded up several of our favorite marble nails. From rose quartz-inspired manis to holographic nails inspired by galaxies, scroll to discover them all.

01 of 10

Black Marble Nails

marble nails

Getty Images

If you don't want to fully commit to a full marble set, dip your toes into the trend by sporting a few accent nails. Black is a timeless shade that matches with everything, so it's a good go-to when trying something outside your comfort zone.

02 of 10

Marbles and Metallics

Another fun way to wear this trend is by combining different elements to create an unexpected look. Here, we love how hints of gold play up the opalescent blues and purples.

03 of 10

Technicolor Marble

marble nails

 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Be bold with your marbled mani and lean into bright, stand-out shades. They don't need to match, either. Let your creativity run wild and mix every shade your heart desires — the result is bound to boost your serotonin levels.

04 of 10

Blue Marble Nails

Translate a dreamy, stormy sky onto a swoon-worthy nail design. Whites, grey-ish blues, and a dash of sparkle swirl together for this frothy manicure.

05 of 10

Contrasting Marble

marble nails

Getty Images

We love this rock n' roll look. Meshing black, marbled specks on top of a grey base feels edgy, but at the same time, this classic color combo is safe and timeless.

06 of 10

Rose Quartz Nails

pink marble nails

Getty Images

The love crystal makes it way to your tips via this feminine manicure. We love how the white and pink blend seamlessly together for an elegant and trendy look.

07 of 10

Marbled Gold

The elegant grey marble design is stunning by itself, but we love how this manicure takes itself to a new level with the added gold foil.

08 of 10

Sage Marble Nails

marble nails sage

Getty Images

Take this soothing shade and combine it with a marbled effect for a gorgeous result. It doesn't quite look like ocean ripples, but the technique does inspire soothing feelings.

09 of 10

Square Marble Nails

marble nails

Getty Images

If you're one for bold beauty statements, decorate your long, squared tips with standout lacquers. Be that person.

10 of 10

Galaxy Nails

For an out-of-this-world marbled mani, paint your base a solid black and once it's dry, swirl on holographic shades reminiscent of worlds far, far away.

