10 Marble Nail Designs That Are Classy and Timeless

Once upon a time, it felt like everybody and their mothers were sporting marbled manicures. It was one of those Y2K beauty trends that felt new yet timeless, and we've got to say that we were all onto something. After all, there's a reason why marble countertops have continued to reign as backdrops for so many product Instagram pics.

Unsurprisingly, marble nails make for beautiful nail art, too.

One of the many reasons marble nail designs continue to trend year after year is that they can be as subtle or as bold as you want them to be. You can play up short, round nails with muted shades or make long, squared nails stand out by painting them in bold, complimentary shades. Either way, there's a marble design for every personality and taste out there.

Below, we rounded up several of our favorite marble nails. From rose quartz-inspired manis to holographic nails inspired by galaxies, scroll to discover them all.