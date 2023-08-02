Shoppers With Thinning Hair Now Have “Locks Like Rapunzel” Thanks to This Best-Selling $12 Shampoo

If you’re noticing a few extra hairs tangled in your brush or clogging your drain, you’re certainly not alone. While daily shedding is completely natural and normal, nearly two thirds of women experience additional hair loss and thinning. The good news: Amazon has plenty of hair care treatments to grow and strengthen your locks. As someone with fine hair, I sifted through the massive selection and settled on the Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo that’s available for just $12.

The treatment promotes thicker, stronger, and fuller hair thanks to its lineup of all-star ingredients. As its name suggests, the shampoo is formulated with biotin to improve scalp health, strengthen and protect your strands, and even prevent additional hair loss. It also contains rosemary oil to fight breakage and expedite growth, tea tree oil to manage excess oils and soothe scalp irritation, and keratin to repair hair shafts, smooth frizz, and increase shine. The product is suitable for all hair types, and it should be used regularly for best results.

Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo

Amazon

Ranked among Amazon’s best-selling hair regrowth shampoos with more than 35,600 perfect ratings, the Maple Holistics pick is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer whose “hair was falling out at an alarming rate” said they were “shocked and amazed” by the “hair-saving shampoo,” which quickened their growth and strengthened their texture in just a few uses. A different customer who was experiencing thinning hair and dandruff added that the treatment “completely transformed” their locks. Someone else added that it “worked wonders” on their 70-year-old mother’s mane, too.

Not only does the product reduce hair loss, but it also promotes new growth, according to many shoppers. One person who’s on their second bottle of the biotin shampoo said their “hair normally grows very slowly,” but it “has grown inches” since adding the pick to their regimen. And, a different reviewer said they now have “locks [like] Rapunzel,” thanks to the best-selling treatment.

For your best hair yet, head to Amazon to shop the $12 Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo while it’s still in stock.