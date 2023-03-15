Miranda Kerr's Go-To Turtleneck Is From an Amazon Brand I Love for Its Wardrobe Basics

I can't stop wearing the bodysuit version.

Sophie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Published on March 15, 2023

Mangopop Versatile Bodysuit
Of everything in my wardrobe, the Mangopop mock turtleneck bodysuit is one of the pieces I wear most frequently. Such has been the case since last November, when I bought it somewhat on a whim, after reading rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. In the dozens of times I’ve worn the bodysuit, it’s proven comfortable, versatile, and extremely flattering. 

The brand behind my bodysuit, Mangopop, has even received supermodel attention: Miranda Kerr included the brand’s (very similar) turtleneck in her curated list of items to shop prior to Prime Day Early Access this past October. For a limited time, you can snag one for yourself at Amazon on sale for 37 percent off. 

MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Slim Fit Long Sleeve T Shirt Tight Tops Tee

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Even at full price, Mangopop’s style staples are an incredible value for money. For instance, the Mangopop bodysuit I wear so frequently (which is nearly identical to Kerr’s turtleneck pick) is $25 — which is a total steal, especially considering how often I wear it.

MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Like the Mangopop turtleneck, the bodysuit is a flattering, transitional staple that’s worthy of virtually anyone’s wardrobe. Its solid color, simple style, and classic mock-neck cut give it a timelessness and versatility that can easily be dressed up or down. Long-sleeved yet lightweight, the bodysuit is breathable, layer-friendly, and ideal for transitioning between seasons — or transcending seasonality entirely, given my experience wearing it year-round.

The bodysuit comes in 27 colors, including a classic white and fiery red, plus a few fun patterns. I own two hues — basic black and army green — each of which have served as essential wardrobe staples on countless occasions. I’ve worn the bodysuit with statement-making slacks in professional settings, a metallic skirt for the holidays, and, most frequently, with denim for a classic, casual outfit that requires very little thought. In fact, the bodysuit is my go-to when I’m short on time but still want to look polished: Paired with a slicked-back ponytail, high-waisted jeans, and a pair of statement-making hoop earrings, the bodysuit proves perfect every time.

Made from a 95 percent rayon, 5 percent spandex blend, the bodysuit’s material has a lightweight, super-soft, and wonderfully stretchy feel. Despite its stretch, however, it remains wonderfully opaque — even over my DD-sized chest, where other bodysuits have become see-through. The snap-close bottom is, TBH convenient for bathroom breaks

Shoppers share similar sentiments about Mangopop’s bodysuit and Mangopop’s turtleneck. One reviewer says the turtleneck is “Super cute and flattering,” and “holds up well in the wash.” Another shopper calls it a “must-have staple,” adding that “it’s warm but not hot…nice quality, [and] not see through.” 

Shop the Mangopop Bodysuit for a style staple you can wear any season — and snag the brand’s similar, supermodel-noted Mangopop Turtleneck while it’s still on sale.

