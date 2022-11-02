Amazon’s Best-Selling Bodysuit That “Fits Perfectly Under Sweaters” Is on Sale for $24

It’s the key to layering.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 @ 09:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon turtleneck bodysuit sale
Photo:

Getty Images

One of the best ways to stay comfortable during unpredictable fall weather is to layer tops and sweaters. You’ll be prepared when temperatures suddenly drop and you’re freezing, or when the sun comes out and you start to overheat. If you don’t already have a tight-fitting top to wear underneath your favorite fall knits, Amazon shoppers recommend the Mangopop turtleneck bodysuit that’s on sale for $24. 

Available in 27 colors and patterns, the long-sleeve bodysuit is made from a soft and stretchy blend of modal and spandex. It has tanga-cut bottoms, which fall in between thongs and bikinis on the back-coverage spectrum, and snap closures for easy on-and-off. Choose from sizes XS through XXL. 

MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Tank Tops/Long Sleeve Bodysuit Jumpsuit
Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $38); amazon.com

There are seemingly endless ways to style the turtleneck bodysuit. For a casual, everyday look, pair one of the neutral colors with straight-leg jeans and an oversized crewneck sweater. If you’re heading into the office, the bodysuit would look great with tailored trousers and either a cardigan or blazer on top. Plus, you can wear the bodysuit for a night out with high-waisted leather pants and a moto jacket. With all of these styling options, you can easily remove the top layer if you get too hot. 

More than 25,600 Amazon shoppers have given the bodysuit a five-star rating, earning it the spot as the retailer’s number-one best-seller in the bodysuit category. One shopper confirmed the top “fits perfectly under sweaters” and is a “must-have for your fall wardrobe.” A second reviewer called the bodysuit “super comfortable and flattering,” while a third person said the “fabric is heavy enough that it's not sheer.”

A well-fitting, comfortable, and versatile bodysuit is a staple piece in any wardrobe, and the Mangopop turtleneck style certainly fits the bill. Shop more colors of Amazon’s best-selling bodysuit on sale for $24, below. 

