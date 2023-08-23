The Flattering Amazon Bodysuit Shoppers Say Is “Definitely a Wardrobe Staple” Is on Sale for Up to 53% Off

When building a capsule closet, there are a few staple pieces you need in your arsenal. For me, that’s at least two pairs of well-tailored pants (I suggest jeans and trousers), a sleek dress you can dress up or down, and a few essential tops like a classic button-down shirt and a basic short- and long-sleeve tee. Depending on your length preference, you can get these tops cropped or full-length, but my personal preference is actually bodysuits. At the moment, I’ve got my eye on Mangopop’s Square Neck Bodysuit while it’s up to 53 percent off at Amazon.

The bodysuit comes in 31 colors, such as black, white, dark green, brown, and nude, and both short- and long-sleeve options. It’s available in sizes XS through XXL and features a flattering square neckline, a snap closure crotch, and a full coverage bottom. The fabric is buttery soft and has great stretch, per reviewers, which helps to smooth the figure.

The reason I opt for bodysuits over full-length tops is that I prefer to tuck my tops into my bottoms. With full-length tops, they usually end up bunching or coming out of my pants throughout the day, which can be annoying when I have to constantly readjust. But with bodysuits, they stay in place and offer a smooth finish that looks more polished.

Another reason I prefer bodysuits is that they make great transitional pieces since they’re often lightweight and layerable. Plus, since this Mangopop style is available in both long- and short-sleeves, you can wear it now through to the end of the year.

If the half-price discount isn’t alluring enough to add a few styles of the Mangopop bodysuit to your cart, surely the 10,400 five-star ratings will sway you. One shopper said the bodysuit is “perfect for all seasons” and that the fabric is “soft” and “stretchy.” They also mentioned that it’s “flattering” and fits “true to size.” Another reviewer said the top was versatile and that the square neckline wasn’t “[too] revealing,” so they were able to wear it to work. The same review also said the material was “thick without being hot” and that the fabric wasn’t sheer. As one fan simply put it, It’s “definitely a wardrobe staple.”

Shop Mangopop’s Square Neck Bodysuit while it’s on sale for up to 53 percent off at Amazon.

