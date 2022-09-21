Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and More Celebs Keep Wearing This Brand’s Surprisingly Affordable Fall Jacket

While celebrities often surprise us with the cheap, one-off staples they swear by, it’s not every day you find stars and supermodels alike wearing the same affordable brand. But when it comes to fall jackets and outerwear, there is one they consistently turn to — and it just so happens the brand is available at Nordstrom.

Mango is the affordable basics brand celebrities like Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez turn to for their fall must-haves, from lightweight puffers to autumn-inspired blazers. While certain pieces from the brand can get a little pricey, Mango has a huge assortment of fall-ready outerwear at $150 or less. So whether you’re looking to complete your Canadian tuxedo with a new denim jacket or want a supermodel-approved puffer, you can stock up on this season’s celebrity-approved essentials without overspending.

Bella Hadid is always introducing us to combinations we didn’t know we needed, including this puffer and activewear pairing. To get the look, combine your favorite workout set with this puffer from Mango, now available in ’sky blue.’ Bonus: This jacket has Nordstrom’s sustainable stamp of approval, designed with 85 percent recycled polyester. For a bit more coverage on colder fall days, try the brand’s Quilted Jacket.

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com



Denim-on-denim is both royals-- and Katie Holmes-approved (I mean, she is American royalty). In June, Meghan Markle stepped out in a head-to-toe denim look that was summer-ready; now, we’re following her lead and updating the outfit for cooler months. To get the look, pair your favorite black jeans with Mango’s $60 denim jacket, made of 100 percent cotton in a non-stretch denim. If you prefer an oversized look, consider sizing up.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60; nordstrom.com



You can also take inspiration from Selena Gomez, who rocked one of the brand’s matching tweed sets. While her pastel pink was ideal for spring, the brand’s autumnal-colored tweeds are best for transitioning into fall. This vibrant orange blazer is primed to make any outfit a little more seasonal, from your favorite jeans to fall’s best dresses.

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com



And for work-ready wear, Mango has a plethora of blazers. Both the Check and Double-Breasted blazers have a fall-ready plaid pattern, with the later being a bit more classic. Even better: Both are just $100. And for a jacket that you can wear from work to weekends, this longline beige piece combines classic design and a color that’s going to be your fall staple.

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com



When celebrities wear affordable brands, we take note, and Mango is the latest to get their stamp of approval. Ready your closet for fall with the brand’s $150-and-under outerwear, available at Nordstrom.

