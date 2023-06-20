Mandy Moore and Bella Hadid Are the Latest Stars to Rave About the Hair Growth Brand Nicole Kidman Swears by

Summer doesn’t go easy on hair. For those of us planning to spend time pool- or ocean-side, dry, frizzy strands are to be expected; it’s the concession you feel you need to make for a nice day in the sun. But this season, rather than accepting chlorine-dried hair and mangled tangles you’re lovingly calling “beach waves” (been there, no longer doing that), why not just put a little more effort into your hair’s hydration?

Vegamour — the haircare brand behind Nicole Kidman’s “favorite” shampoo — is a celebrity, editor, and shopper-favorite for that very reason, with a lineup of deeply nourishing products shoppers call restorative. Just last week, Bella Hadid shared with Harper’s Bazaar that she swears by the brand, proclaiming that her go-to shower products are “Vegamour everything.” And just days before, Mandy Moore revealed in an Instagram story that she’s been using the brand’s newly-launched leave-in conditioner designed to add serious moisture to parched hair.

Vegamour

Shop now: $34; vegamour.com

The Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner is the newest addition to the brand’s Hydr-8 family, a line targeting dryness, damage, and frizz. The leave-in conditioner is formulated without silicone and with a number of nourishing ingredients, including Karmatin — a vegan keratin alternative — heat- and humidity-protectant mushroom extract, and a hydrating amino acid blend, per the brand. The spray-in treatment offers heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and, according to Vegamour, 72 hours of hydration.

And despite just launching, shoppers are already obsessed with the “lightweight” leave-in conditioner. One customer wrote that “not only does it effectively nourish and hydrate” their hair, but that it’s left their strands “incredibly soft and manageable” while providing “continuous moisture throughout the day.” And a shopper with curly hair said that it “reduced [their] frizz” while keeping their hair “feeling soft and looking shiny.”

The leave-in conditioner joins the brand’s shopper-loved Hydr-8 Shampoo and Conditioner, which, in addition to Karantin, include moisture-locking marula oil, hydrating moringa seed oil, and shine-inducing aloe vera.

Vegamour

Shop now: $68 (Originally $76); vegamour.com

I can attest to Vegamour’s Hydr-8 results; I’ve been relying on the shampoo and conditioner duo to keep my hair soft in between bleaches. And shoppers agree, saying the combo has “restored” their damaged, color-treated hair. “My hair feels stronger, looks much more shiny, and overall just feels amazing,” said one customer who deemed the conditioner “the best” “on the market.”

For dry and damaged hair, take the beauty editor- and celebrity-approved approach with Vegamour’s Hydr-8 lineup, from my favorite shampoo and conditioner to the Mandy Moore-used leave-in conditioner.