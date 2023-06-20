Mandy Moore and Bella Hadid Are the Latest Stars to Rave About the Hair Growth Brand Nicole Kidman Swears by

Hadid recently claimed she uses “Vegamour everything.”

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Mandy Moore Used Just-Launched Vegamour Leave in Conditioner
Photo:

Vegamour /InStyle

Summer doesn’t go easy on hair. For those of us planning to spend time pool- or ocean-side, dry, frizzy strands are to be expected; it’s the concession you feel you need to make for a nice day in the sun. But this season, rather than accepting chlorine-dried hair and mangled tangles you’re lovingly calling “beach waves” (been there, no longer doing that), why not just put a little more effort into your hair’s hydration?

Vegamour — the haircare brand behind Nicole Kidman’s “favorite” shampoo — is a celebrity, editor, and shopper-favorite for that very reason, with a lineup of deeply nourishing products shoppers call restorative. Just last week, Bella Hadid shared with Harper’s Bazaar that she swears by the brand, proclaiming that her go-to shower products are “Vegamour everything.” And just days before, Mandy Moore revealed in an Instagram story that she’s been using the brand’s newly-launched leave-in conditioner designed to add serious moisture to parched hair.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner

Vegamour

Shop now: $34; vegamour.com

The Hydr-8 Leave-In Conditioner is the newest addition to the brand’s Hydr-8 family, a line targeting dryness, damage, and frizz. The leave-in conditioner is formulated without silicone and with a number of nourishing ingredients, including Karmatin — a vegan keratin alternative — heat- and humidity-protectant mushroom extract, and a hydrating amino acid blend, per the brand. The spray-in treatment offers heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and, according to Vegamour, 72 hours of hydration. 

And despite just launching, shoppers are already obsessed with the “lightweight” leave-in conditioner. One customer wrote that “not only does it effectively nourish and hydrate” their hair, but that it’s left their strands “incredibly soft and manageable” while providing “continuous moisture throughout the day.” And a shopper with curly hair said that it “reduced [their] frizz” while keeping their hair “feeling soft and looking shiny.”

The leave-in conditioner joins the brand’s shopper-loved Hydr-8 Shampoo and Conditioner, which, in addition to Karantin, include moisture-locking marula oil, hydrating moringa seed oil, and shine-inducing aloe vera.

Vegamour HYDR-8 Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

Vegamour

Shop now: $68 (Originally $76); vegamour.com 

I can attest to Vegamour’s Hydr-8 results;  I’ve been relying on the shampoo and conditioner duo to keep my hair soft in between bleaches. And shoppers agree, saying the combo has “restored” their damaged, color-treated hair. “My hair feels stronger, looks much more shiny, and overall just feels amazing,” said one customer who deemed the conditioner “the best” “on the market.” 

For dry and damaged hair, take the beauty editor- and celebrity-approved approach with Vegamour’s Hydr-8 lineup, from my favorite shampoo and conditioner to the Mandy Moore-used leave-in conditioner.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon K-Beauty Secret Storefront
Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section Is Full of Top Serums, Moisturizers, and Masks Starting at $5
I've Got All My Friends and Family Raving About This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Skin After Just One Use
I’m on My Third Tube of This Exfoliating Body Serum That Smooths Rough Skin After Just One Use
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Related Articles
Amazon K-Beauty Secret Storefront
Amazon’s Secret K-Beauty Section Is Full of Top Serums, Moisturizers, and Masks Starting at $5
Bella Hadid and Charlotte Tilbury New Lip Blur
Amal Clooney’s Go-To Universally Flattering Lipstick Comes in a New Formula, and Bella Hadid Calls It “Dreamy”
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
InStyle Best Beauty Buys 2023 _ makeup, haircare, skincare, nails, fragrance
Introducing the InStyle Best Beauty Buys of 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend
InStyle Best Hair Products 2023 _ a collage of hair-care products on a gray background
The Best Hair-Care Products of 2023
How to apply hair tinsel _ Kasey Musgrave in a collage of hair tinsel
Here's How to Apply Hair Tinsel, According to Pros
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Youthful and Glowing” Skin Is Thanks to an Exfoliant Loved by Shoppers in Their 60s
InStyle Best Skin Care Products 2023 _ Four skincare products on a gray background
The Best Skincare Products of 2023
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Combined Her New '90s Hair With an Edgy Take on 2023's Most Viral Top
Ilia Sale
Shoppers Are Skipping Concealer Thanks to an On-Sale Eye Cream From a Brand Kate Hudson and Cindy Crawford Use
Kosas F&F Sale
The Brand Behind Hailey Bieber’s Glowy Makeup Looks Is on Rare Sale — Here’s What a Beauty Editor is Buying
Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set
The Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Gives Shoppers “Frizz-Free” Hair Is on Sale for $24
kerastase
The French Haircare Brand Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Aniston Use Is 20% Off — but Not for Long
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set Is “Transformative” for Dry, Thinning Hair
Tatcha Vitamin C Serum Sale
This Serum From a Jennifer Aniston- and Meghan Markle-Used Brand Gives Me a Glow That Shines Through Makeup