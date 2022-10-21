Mandy Moore Welcomed Baby No. 2

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second child together. In a black-and-white photo announcement posted on Instagram, Moore shared the news and the baby boy's name, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie for short. He joins big brother Gus, who arrived back in February 2021. The photo carousel shows Moore and Goldsmith holding little Ozzie.

"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," Moore wrote alongside the images. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Ozzie's birth comes after Moore's surprise baby shower in September. She shared images from the event on her Instagram, as well, thanking her friends for making the day special.



"Thank goodness for friends who don’t listen to you and insist on throwing a beautiful celebration for baby #2 and completely go above and beyond," Moore wrote at the time. "You ladies are one in a million and I’m still so touched by everything it took to put such a remarkable evening together."

Moore announced that she was pregnant for the second time in June 2022, just after the release of her new album, In Real Life. Because of the pregnancy, she canceled her planned tour in support of the album.

"It was just really physically exhausting to the point where I was like, 'I have to draw the line' and really trust my gut and give myself some grace and recognize that I can't do everything," Moore told Entertainment Tonight after the news broke. "We did half the tour and it was so much fun. It was just so magical in the sense that you're in a new city every day and [Gus] got to meet new people every day, and it was an incredible life experience that he'll never remember, but we will. I think it was a very pivotal, and will be a very pivotal, part of his young life."