Mandy Moore Says She's Not Ruling Out More Kids After Baby No. 2

"I haven't shut the door on a larger family."

Published on March 24, 2023
Mandy Moore
Photo:

Getty Images

Mandy Moore may have just welcomed her second child five months ago, but she's already considering adding more members to her growing family. In a new interview, she explained that while things are chaotic at the moment, she's not completely opposed to having more children with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. The two share 2-year-old August "Gus" Harrison and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, whom she welcomed in late 2022.

"Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," Moore told to E! News. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, 'Whaaat? That's crazy! It's so hard.' And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don't know."

Mandy Moore Gymboree

Getty Images

Part of what's making her consider adding more members to her family is her collaboration with Gymboree. With two sons, she says that seeing all the very cute baby girl clothes is making her consider trying for a daughter.

"I look at all these cute clothes, this collaboration with Gymboree," she added. "And I'm like, gosh darnit, I really want a girl."

E! adds that Moore's partnership with Gymboree includes a charitable component. They've teamed with Dress For Success to celebrate Women's History Month and Moore (and her family) starred in the Gymboree ads alongside Goldsmith and her boys.

Moore also spoke about how Gus has welcomed his little brother into the fold. Of course, it's enough to cue all the awwws from fans (and moms).

"Gus is like a superb big brother. He relishes that role. He's not super jealous," she said. "Once Ozzie got here, he was just super protective of him. He understands how fragile Ozzie is. He wants to cuddle him. It's very sweet."

