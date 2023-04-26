Mandy Moore Got a Fresh Set of Bangs

And a major chop.

By
Christopher Luu
Published on April 26, 2023 @ 12:30PM
Mandy Moore
Save this style for your next session in the chair. Mandy Moore debuted a brand-new hairstyle on Instagram yesterday, showing off a new set of bangs, rich chocolatey-brown color, and a fresh chop. In requisite celebrity transformation style, Moore shared a shot of her hair on the floor of the salon in her Instagram carousel along with some close-up images of her new style, which came courtesy of Ashley Streicher (who also shared some photos on her own feed).

"I’ve been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time and lucky for me, my sweetest @streicherhair was in town and fit me in. Love you, Ash. And never mad at a @cithomps visit too!!" Moore captioned her post.

Streicher added a few playful hair puns to her post, writing, "I LIVE for moments like these! I love a nice, fresh spring chop! (Also so excited to BANG you again 😂) We love a fringe moment! Thank you, ma’am muse @mandymooremm #putabowonit #streicherhair #springcuts #putabangonit."

Moore gave another look at the chop in her Stories, where she joked that the change could be temporary.

"Bring on the bangs. Until I want to grow them out in a week," she wrote alongside a snap of her new 'do. 

The new hair comes after wrapping the second season of Peacock's Dr. Death. Moore stars in the series alongside Édgar Ramirez. Moore will play reporter Benita Alexander "who falls into a whirlwind romance" with Ramirez's Paolo Macchiarini, an "Italian surgeon known for his research into regenerative medicine," according to Entertainment Tonight.

