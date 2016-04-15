What This Guy Ate to Lose 70 Pounds in 100 Days Will Shock You

Dropping 70 pounds in just 100 days sounds damn near impossible, if not unhealthy considering most weight loss experts agree that it’s slow and steady that wins the race, not a steep drop-off in a short period of time. But an Australian man has done just that eating, wait for it, only potatoes since January 1.

[READ: What Diet Soda Really Does to Belly Fat]

That’s right, 36-year-old Andrew Taylor decided he was going to start 2016 off with a bang by shedding some serious weight but he decided to take a very unorthodox route by limiting his diet to just one food – the potato.

Taylor has been documenting his journey, which started out by eating 8 pounds of spuds a day (typically the mashed, boiled, or baked variety – no French fries here). And he would occasionally drink a beer because, well, beer.

[READ: 4 Guys Were Challenged to Try the Pregnancy Diet]

"I'm consciously making it uninteresting because I want to derive enjoyment from other parts of life," he said in an interview with Vice.

It should go without saying, but Taylor’s doctor definitely doesn’t approve of his newfound potato diet, and it’s certainly not one a medical expert would ever recommend. Still, it appears that this intrepid dude plans on charging on with his experiment, however he has reportedly added a little more variety to the mix, allowing himself sweet potatoes, potato pancakes that aren’t made in oil, and potatoes with jam. You can continue to track his progress on his Facebook age aptly titled Spud Fit.