St. John’s Shimmering Tweed Jacket Adds a Dash of Decadence to a Classic Silhouette

Thanks to this year’s Met Gala theme, which celebrated the life and work of Karl Lagerfeld, the tweed jacket is back in the spotlight. While many brands offer richly textured toppers with modern updates that take them out of grandma’s closet and into 2023’s trend of understated pieces and investment dressing, leave it to storied American label St. John — which is also seeing a resurgence thanks to its commitment to classic styles and timeless silhouettes — to add a touch of modernity and cheeky fun to this wear-everywhere topper.

In keeping with this season’s eye on unexpected details, St. John’s Sparkle Eyelash Plaid Jacket has a jewel neckline, giving a nod to the mod era and classic Jackie O. style, while the addition of spotlight-stealing sparkle and eyelash fringe detail (who says wealth always has to whisper?) offer a wink to Y2K-era excess by way of Dynasty and Emily Gilmore. It makes sense, since the brand was established in 1962 (predating Lagerfeld’s stint at Chanel) with a focus on knitwear and creating pieces for women to wear as they balance work and play alike. Today, the tweed jacket is so ingrained in the brand’s DNA that its been reinterpreted into dresses, matching sets, and more — just ask Katy Perry — that range from Easter egg pastels to richly dimensional neutrals and (of course) riffs on standbys like navy, black, and white.

Courtesy St. John

“St. John jackets are the perfect example of our iconic heritage as shown through the brand’s impeccable craftsmanship,” says Enrico Chiarparin, St. John’s executive vice president of design. “They’re instantly recognizable and a style statement for women of every generation.”

Read on to see what goes into the brand’s staple jacket and why this icon sits pretty on the shoulders of everyone from Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and Vanessa Hudgens to just about every first lady of the United States (and one British prime minister).

Courtesy St. John

“The textile is an engineered knit created with clean finishings, no hems or lining, which makes it ultra-lightweight. It’s stripped-down to focus on the basic essence of what goes into a jacket. The beauty of the piece is in the essential approach that also gives it a timeless elegance.”

Courtesy St. John

“Our sparkle eyelash plaid is a statement fabric. The raw, fringe-like edges and buttoned pockets tie the look together adding flair to a traditional fit.”

Courtesy St. John

“Our heritage comes to life through each tailored piece. An iconic jacket is a key style found in every woman’s wardrobe. It’s a coveted essential that you can use season after season.”

Courtesy St. John

“Our design team creates proprietary buttons, trims, and embellishments to enhance each collection. These thoughtful details have become a St. John signature.”

Courtesy St. John

“The collarless silhouette in lightweight tweed is easy to wear — an ideal essential paired back to a matching dress for a more sophisticated look or with vintage jeans and a tee for a more casual style.”

