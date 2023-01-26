I’m a Foundation Connoisseur, and This New Launch Has People Complimenting My "Smooth" Skin Left and Right

My before and after photos will having you saying the same.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023

i'm a foundation connoisseur and i can't believe how thin yet pigmented this new product is
Photo:

Makeup by Mario/ InStyle

It’s easy to be hoodwinked by the promise of a product, only to be let down when you actually get your hands on it. I find that I am especially receptive to this when a creator discusses the fruit of their labor. That was my apprehension with Makeup by Mario’s SurrealSkin Foundation. I was introduced to the product at a launch event with celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic himself, and listening to him gush about the long process of making his dream foundation almost had me convinced of its incredibleness before I even tried it. 

But I reminded myself after the event that people are biased towards their own creations, and ultimately, seeing is believing. What I saw after my first use of SurrealSkin Foundation, and what I continue to see with my now-weeks of use, is a product that lives up to all of the goals and aspirations that Mario described.

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation

Sephora

Shop now: $42; sephora.com

This is the only foundation that doesn’t fall neatly into one coverage category. It evens out skin tone and hides redness like a medium-full coverage foundation, but your natural skin still shines through like you’re only wearing a tint

It’s difficult to conceptualize, but here’s an example. There is always some redness around my nose or from a blemish on my face. When I have SurrealSkin on, that redness is neutralized — but at the same time, the beauty marks I have on my face are not painted over or made invisible. 

SurrealSkin Liquid Foundation Side by Side

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Before and after using Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation in shade 9W. 

The formula is thin but very pigmented — four small drops are enough for a subtle and light application, while eight small drops will cover my entire face in a medium-full coverage. 

It feels almost invisible on my face, which is very important to someone with oily, acne-prone skin that is sensitive to feeling suffocated. I have been wearing SurrealSkin Foundation to the exclusion of any other similar products for a couple of weeks and there has been an uptick of compliments on my complexion which my fans (friends) have called “so smooth,” “glowing,” and “moonlit.” 

This Makeup by Mario Foundation is a stunning formula that is just as incredible as its creator made it seem. Head to Sephora to find it in your shade. 

