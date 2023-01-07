Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Launched a TikTok-Viral Foundation That Comes in 30 Shades

If you’re a makeup-lover, you’ll know that finding that holy grail foundation that matches your shade and meets your skin needs can be tricky. Fortunately, celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic — who works with stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande — has risen to the occasion with his new, shade-inclusive foundation line, which is going viral on TikTok for how good it looks and applies on a range of skin tones.

The SurrealSkin Foundation from Dedivanovic’s line, Makeup by Mario, was designed to be “flexible,” according to Dedivanovic. “Don’t be surprised if two or three shades actually match your skin really well,” he says in a Sephora video on the product page. Available in 30 shades, from fair to dark deep tones, the foundation is made with skincare in mind. The formula includes grapeseed and sunflower oil and features the brand’s innovative MoistureGrip Technology, which helps to lock in moisture.

The SurrealSkin Foundation has been making its rounds on TikTok — the hashtag #surrealskin has 25.3 million views to date. Many popular beauty creators like Golloria show how well the foundation works for darker skin tones. In her video, she used the darkest shade, 30W, and demonstrated how well it blended and “melted” into her skin. When I saw how well the shade matched her deep skin tone and gave such a natural finish, I knew it was a foundation worthy to add to my collection.

After testing SurrealSkin, I can say it gave me a beautiful medium coverage that hides my hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and breakouts. The liquid formula is breathable and feels lightweight when applying it to my skin. I was swatched at Sephora and tried the shade 19C, which matched my skin tone very well. The foundation gives off a luminous, dewy finish when, and is a great option if you’re aiming for the no makeup-makeup look since it can be easily sheered out for lighter coverage. Plus, it works well with creams like concealers and powders while retaining its color and hue on the face.

The sleek and minimalistic packaging also looks great on my vanity, with a glass bottle encapsulating the formula along and a silver makeup pump to control that gives just the right amount of product. My advice? Grab the Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Foundation at Sephora while you can — it’s bound to sell out soon.

