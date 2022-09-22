This Plumping Lip Gloss Had a 14,000-Person Waitlist, but It's Back in Stock Now

Shoppers say it has a “lovely texture.”

By
Natasha Marsh
Natasha Marsh
Natasha Marsh
Updated on September 22, 2022

Photo:

Getty Images

As a minimal makeup girl, lipstick is my go-to product. I have over 87 tubes of it and, despite what my sisters think, each one is slightly different from the other. Some are bold and dramatic, perfect for date nights. Others are more minimalist, worn day-to-day and applied before Zoom meetings. There are matte finishes, shine-boosting hues, long-lasting, wear-all-day options, and ones that have SPF in them. All of this to say, I love lipstick. And although it would seem like my collection is more than complete, I am always on the hunt for new versions — which is why I was so excited to test Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum.

This lip serum sold out in 24 hours upon launching and garnered a 14,000-person waitlist. Needless to say, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the hydrating product. Formulated with avocado oil, shea butter, and argan oil, the lip serum melts into a glossy balm and provides lips with a dewy-like shine. Its goal is to nourish and plump the lips through their seven new shades: Pink Glow, Blush Glow, Honey Glow, Petal Glow, Cinnamon Glow, Rosewood Glow, and Nude Glow. And after testing it for a week, I can confirm it does exactly that.

MAKEUP BY MARIO MoistureGlowâ¢ Plumping Lip Serum

Sephora

Shop now: $22; sephora.com

I love the pink, red, and neutral shades that are great for minimalist days and can be layered on for more dramatic depth. For occasions when I want an even bolder pout, I line my lips with their Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil prior to applying the lip serum. 

I have three of the shades, alternating between everyday color and showstopping color for important meetings. Granting them over 136,000 approvals, Sephora customers also love the range of minimal colors: “Love the subtle color and shimmer this gloss adds to my lips! All of my friends are constantly asking to use it, and they’ve all gotten their own by now,” one shopper shared. 

Others boasted about the texture, “The color is so pretty and looks like my lips but better. If you're looking for something with the effect of a gloss but want the feel of a balm, this is it.” Similarly, a customer shared, “It plumps and makes lips feel conditioned, it’s not sticky. It’s a lovely texture.”

For a non-sticky, hydrating lip serum, look no further than Makeup by Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum. Buy it for $22 on Sephora today.

