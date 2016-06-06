This Makeup Artist Transforms Herself Into Your Favorite Characters

Facebook

She’s living out our princess dreams.

Kelly Bryant
Jun 06, 2016 @ 7:00 am

Social media has helped shine a light on a lot of previously under-the-radar makeup artists who are using their super powers to created some truly amazing looks. Remember the Korean beauty vlogger who transformed into Taylor Swift? It’s magical. Now you have to check out a makeup artist out of Russia who is turning herself into beloved animated characters.

RELATED: 10 Celebrity Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram

Seventeen alerted us to Helen Stifler, a 22-year-old with the uncanny ability to become Elsa, Tinkerbell, the Little Mermaid, and basically any other cartoon bombshell she you can imagine. She even takes it a step further by completing the look with the right hair and costume.

My #Elsa test #cosplay. Woohoo I did it! XP #frozen #Disney #frost #snow #disneycosplay

A photo posted by Helen Stifler (@lokis_godness) on

RELATED: Just Wait Until You See This Real Life Rapunzel

I see the light ✨🌟 #tangled #rapunzel #cosplay #disneycosplay #helenstifler #lokisgodness

A photo posted by Helen Stifler (@lokis_godness) on

And just in case you think Stifler is a one-trick pony, think again — she can also transform herself into live action characters like the Mother of Dragons herself.

How do you say "so talented" in Dothraki? Anyone?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!