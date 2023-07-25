The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece

Grab four styles in one easy pack.

By
By Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on July 25, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Amazon Body Suit
MakeMeChic

 

On the list of day-ruining wardrobe malfunctions, a shirt that won’t stay tucked in holds a top spot — at least for me. That’s why I started filling my wardrobe with bodysuits that’ll stay put, and I’m constantly on the hunt for cute new styles. Most recently, a quick Amazon search for summer-ready, sleeveless options led me to this pack of four ribbed bodysuits that happens to be on sale for $46, which comes out to just $12 apiece. 

What makes this set stand out is that each included style has a different neckline, giving you endless outfit opportunities. The bodysuits are made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and elastane and come in 26 color combinations, including neutral tones, bright shades, and a mix of both. Plus, they have snap closures on the bottom, making it easy to get the one-pieces on and off. 

Amazon MakeMeChic 4 Piece Bodysuits

Amazon

Given that the pack of bodysuits comes with four versions, you can style the tops for virtually any occasion. Heading into the office? Throw on one of the high-neck bodysuits with a pair of trousers and a blazer. Going out to dinner? Wear the cutout one-piece with a mini skirt and heels. And if you’re getting dressed for a casual weekend brunch, the square-neck bodysuit with a pair of jean shorts is a no-brainer. 

In the Amazon reviews section, dozens of shoppers raved about the bodysuits. One reviewer called them “so comfortable and breathable,” while another shopper said they “fit like a glove.” A third person described the fit as not “too tight or too loose,” making the bodysuits comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Amazon MakeMeChic 4 Piece Bodysuits

Amazon

Other reviewers gushed about the ribbed material. “The fabric has stretch, it's super soft, and the quality is superb,” a happy shopper said. Plus, a second person confirmed the bodysuits are “surprisingly high quality for the price,” and the “snaps hold well.” 

I don’t know about you, but all of these glowing reviews definitely convinced me to add the bodysuit four-pack to my Amazon cart. I’ll be wearing them on repeat all summer long with everything from jeans to midi skirts. 

Amazon MakeMeChic 4 Piece Bodysuits

Amazon

