Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks

Like seasonal skincare swaps, or switching cashmere for culottes, syncing your makeup with the changing seasons can prove beneficial from both a look and feel standpoint. I’ve found this to be true with my complexion products in particular, and have recently turned to the Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer, which delivers breathable, skin-like coverage. Hailey Bieber also uses the product to create seasonally aligned makeup looks. In a recent TikTok video, the supermodel shared a breezy tutorial, dubbing the finished result “Springtime dinner date makeup” in the caption.



The concealer is on sale for 20 percent off ahead of Memorial Day weekend — but only for a limited time. Use the code MEMDAY20 at checkout to take advantage of the discount.

Make Beauty

Shop now: $22 with code MEMDAY20 (Originally $28); makebeauty.com

The Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer is a lightweight complexion product with a buildable formula, light-to-medium coverage, and a luminous, skin-like finish. It can be swiped under the eyes as a dark circle concealer, in addition to virtually anywhere else you’d like breathable coverage. It’s truly crease-proof and resists settling into lines or caking on the skin.

The formula, in addition to containing what the brand calls “skin-mimicking pigments,” for true-to-life shades, contains green coffee extract and caffeine, which can help brighten and tighten the skin under the eyes. Bieber wears shade 3 in the concealer, per the brand, of the 20 shades available.

In her TikTok tutorial, the supermodel prepped her skin with products from her own line, Rhode Skin. She then swiped the concealer around her eye area: Specifically, at the inner and outer corners. Next, she applied the product along above her jawline and over other select spots to even out her complexion. Bieber blended the concealer using a beauty sponge.

Like Bieber, I swipe the product over discoloration and under my eye area. Whereas doing so with other formulas can prove tricky to blend with surrounding foundation, this one melds flawlessly and effortlessly with skin. Plus, it’s a breeze to use: The doe-foot applicator picks up just the right amount of product, and its thin, tapered tip allows for maximum control and precise application around the corners of the eyes, around the nose, and other areas that often prove hard to reach.

I turn to this concealer when I’m going for breezy, minimal-makeup looks. I slick it on for brunch dates, beach days, and any other occasion when I’m attempting to go for a low-maintenance, no-makeup-makeup vibe.

True to its name, this concealer features a skin-mimicking wear that’s notably natural-looking; like second skin, the formula remains smooth and even without caking or creasing. As someone who, more often than not, is perturbed by the state of most under-eye concealers come midday — cakey, creasy, and in need of a re-up — I’m thoroughly impressed with the truly crease-proof nature of this formula.

Shoppers echo similarly high acclaim for the concealer. One reviewer is “absolutely speechless” in light of the formula’s truly crease-proof wear. Another shopper, who is 50, calls the formula “awesome under my aging eyes,” adding, “it literally melts into my skin and looks like skin.”

Hurry — you have until May 29 to snag this shopper-loved, supermodel-used concealer on sale. If you’re looking for a crease-proof, natural-looking concealer formula that’s ideal for Memorial Day plans and the ensuing summer days to come, Make Beauty’s Skin Mimetic Concealer is the perfect product.