I’ve Slept, Showered, and Worked Out in These Comfy “Nap” Earrings That Don’t Poke or Irritate My Skin

I haven’t taken them off in over a month.

By
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden
Lauren Finney Harden writes about fashion and beauty products for InStyle and specializes in the entire lifestyle spectrum, from parenting to wellness to breaking trends. She's contributed to many sites such as Byrdie, Verywell Family, and Insider. 
Published on July 16, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Nap Earrings Review
Photo:

@maisonmiru Instagram

Maybe it was all the heavy chandelier earrings I wore in the mid-aughts, but my sensitive ears have been so inhospitable to jewelry lately. My holes have essentially closed up shop, unwilling to let me participate in earring trends like adorable studs and statement-making hoops. Additionally, I have sensitive skin, a known nickel allergy, and a general inclination towards rashes thanks to my autoimmune disease lupus, the perfect trifecta for a big fat “nope” for most jewelry.

However, when I discovered Maison Miru’s Nap Earrings, I was intrigued by the brand’s claims that they can be worn 24/7 — including to workout, shower, and sleep. Hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin — and available in cute styles like pavé bars, gold hearts and evil eyes — they seemed almost too good to be true. 

Maison Miru CLASSIC HEART NAP EARRINGS

Maison Miru
Maison Miru PAVE BAR NAP EARRINGS

Maison Miru

I wanted something that has a little bit of sparkle for every day, so I went with the Mini Crystal Trinity Nap Earrings. Like all the brand’s nap earrings, they feature a flat back style — instead of inserting them like traditional earrings, you push the flat back into your ear from the back to the front, and then insert the pin (the earring) into it. Thanks to this style design, they don’t poke or prod, even if you’re a side sleeper. 

Maison Miru MINI CRYSTAL TRINITY NAP EARRINGS

Maison Miru

All of Maison Miru’s nap earrings are made from implant-grade titanium (a fancy way of saying the material passed stringent testing) and coated in 14-karat gold PVD plating (physical vapor deposition), which is more durable and less susceptible to corrosion over time. They also have the same thickness as regular earrings (0.8-millimeters) to work for lobe piercings, but you can purchase other sizes, too. 

Spoiler alert: they earrings really are that good. Inserting them is super easy, but if you’re more of a step-by-step kind of person, there is a guide on the website to help ensure your earrings are in and secure. (It took a little more finagling for me, because of the aforementioned closed-up holes and general user clumsiness.) I put in my Mini Crystal Trinity Nap Earrings almost a month ago and I haven’t been bothered at all by them since, and that includes sleeping, showering, going to the pool, and working out. 

As someone who can barely go a few hours without breaking out in a rash, this is an unprecedented situation. I love that, even on my most scattered mornings, I can still feel put together with my Maison Miru’s nap earrings; they make me feel like I’ve hacked my way to the perfect summer style while doing the bare minimum. If you have sensitive lobes but are ready to pop some shine in and forget about it, these are the style for you.

Maison Miru EVIL EYE NAP EARRINGS

Maison Miru

