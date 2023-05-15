Shoppers Can Dance in This Strapless Bra From “Morning Until Late Night” With No Slippage, and It’s 63% Off

The last time I wore a strapless bra was for prom, and the memory of spending all night pulling up that over-padded monstrosity still haunts me to this day. After all, what’s the point of wearing something for a big night out that you can’t even dance in? However, with so many cute strapless tops and dresses out there, I’m constantly tempted to give them another go — and about 4,000 Amazon shoppers have me convinced that one bra in particular might completely change my mind.

The Maidenform Love The Lift Demi Strapless Bra is, in the words of one reviewer, “the best strapless bra you can buy.” Available in black, nude, and white, the soft nylon blend stretches with your body, feels silky against your skin, and remains undetectable under fabric thanks to its smoothness. Meanwhile, a comfortable amount of pillowy padding gives your cleavage a flattering lift. Most importantly, the brand’s patented Stay There Power Band compresses below your bust (without digging in) and creates a slip-proof hold. Each bra comes with adjustable straps that can easily be clipped on, but fans assure you won’t need them, even on the dance floor.

Amazon

Shop now: $18–$25 (Originally $48); amazon.com

“No slipping, no drooping, no problems,” wrote one reviewer, who noted that they wore the bra for “eight and a half hours” straight during a wedding and “danced for a few of those hours” with “no issue.” Another wearer agreed that the bra “stayed in place” while they danced “from morning until late night” and is comfortable that they “almost forget” that they’re “wearing anything.” “This is the first strapless bra I've ever had that did not slip down,” wrote a third, who was also “amazed” that it “didn’t budge one bit” during a wedding.

Wedding season (basically a series of adult proms, if you ask me) is upon us, and you simply cannot choose between your beautiful strapless dress and wearing an uncomfortable, sliding bra for hours. Luckily, the Maidenform bra design is currently up to 63 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price to as low as $18. Dancing is the best part of any formal event, and this bra is sure to keep you rocking out to your favorite songs all night long.

Amazon

