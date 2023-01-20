My Go-To Layer Is This Men's Shirt in an Unexpected Material for the Season

Linen for winter? Actually groundbreaking.

By
Claudia Fisher
claudia-fisher
Claudia Fisher
Claudia Fisher is a NYC-based writer and editor. She covers all things celebrities and fashion.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

My Go-To Layer Has Become This Men's Shirt in an Unexpected Material for the Season
Photo:

Magic Linen/ Courtesy of Claudia Fisher

When I think “linen,” I imagine lightweight vacation outfits, billowing in an oceanside breeze. I don’t usually associate the material with gray winter skies and aggressive New York City wind tunnels, but MagicLinen’s Asheville shirt has given good ol’ linen a new lease on year-round life.

The button-up shirt is akin to wearing an oversized chambray layer, only a bit thicker, more comfortable, and slightly elevated. The material is pretty up close, mimicking the style of denim with alternating white and blue stitching. But, because it’s not denim, you can pull off a subtle Canadian tuxedo if a full version of the ‘90s-inspired look is a little much for you. (The complete Canadian tux does have a time and a place, though).

MEN'S LINEN SHIRT ASHEVILLE

Magic Linen

Shop now: $119; magiclinen.com

MagicLinen’s stone-washed, heavyweight linen is soft and pliable, but it’s also substantial and firm enough to keep my cuffs neatly in place when I roll up the sleeves. (If you leave them rolled up in your closet for too long, it might leave a slight crease that you can iron out with medium heat.) The collar also stays firmly upright so you won’t have to worry about trying to pinch up a floppy neckline throughout the day.

Because it’s a men’s style, the cut is oversized but not slouchy, and the layer comes in handy to dress up more casual outfits. (For reference, I’m 5’7” and wearing a size small. You can also consult MagicLinen’s size guide for exact measurements.)

MEN'S LINEN SHIRT ASHEVILLE

InStyle / Claudia Fisher

Shop now: $119; magiclinen.com

I sometimes throw the shirt on over leggings or after a workout to look a bit more put-together, especially because it’s roomy enough to fit sweaters and sweatshirts comfortably underneath for max coziness. The two pockets are cute, but they’re also incredibly useful. Each is big enough to fit my iPhone 14, wallet, and passport, then snap shut with wiggle room. The pockets alone make this shirt an easy go-to for travel, but a shirt with substantial pockets is also great to have on deck for quick errands and meals out when you don’t want the burden of a handbag.

MEN'S LINEN SHIRT ASHEVILLE

InStyle / Claudia Fisher

Shop now: $119; magiclinen.com

While I associate other traditionally soft materials like silk and velvet with finickiness—hard to clean, hard to fold, and hard to to keep smooth—I’ve had the opposite experience with MagicLinen’s machine-washable shirt. It’s as easy to care for as it is to wear with almost anything.

If you’re loving the idea of linen for colder temps and want even more options, check out MagicLinen’s line of women’s tops and versatile scarves, or follow my lead and add this men’s staple to your wardrobe now.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Valentine's Day Dresses
The 10 Sexiest Valentine's Day Dresses on Amazon Are All Under $50
Julianne Moore Uses the Vitamin C Serum as the One Hailey Bieber's Facialist Claims She Uses
Julianne Moore’s Smooth Complexion Is Thanks to This Luxe Vitamin C Serum From an InStyle-Favorite Brand
This Price-Transparent Brand Launched Its Own Version of the Mini Boots That Are Selling Like Hotcakes
These New Shearling Mini Boots Are Half the Price of Competitors, and They’re Selling Like Hotcakes
Related Articles
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets â and Prices Are Up to 45% Off
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Cozy Puffer Coats and Winter Jackets Starting at Just $32
Amazon Rent the Runway designer clothes store
Get Designer Clothes From Kate Spade and Tory Burch for Less Than $130 With This Secret Amazon Style Hack
This Best-Selling Amazon Sweater With Over 4,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now Over Half Off
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Is “So Soft on Skin” — and It’s More Than Half Off Right Now
Amazon Valentine's Day Dresses
The 10 Sexiest Valentine's Day Dresses on Amazon Are All Under $50
I've Relied On This $9 Mascara for Mega Volume Since It First Released Two Years Ago
I Wore This Clean $9 Mascara for 13 Hours Straight, and It Didn’t Budge or Smudge
The Skincare Brand Owned by the Makers of Botox Launched a Firming Body Lotion
The Skincare Brand Owned by the Makers of Botox Launched a Firming Body Lotion, and It's the Best I've Tried
Best Eyebrow Hold Gels
The 12 Best Eyebrow Hold Gels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're $15 Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're Now $15
Klassy Brami Shirts Review
I Hated Wearing Bras Until I Found These TikTok-Loved Tops With a Functional Feature
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Ourself CPC - This Lip Conditioner Is the Only One Keeping My Chapped Lips Hydrated
This Dermatologist-Developed Lip Conditioner Is the Only One That Successfully Hydrates My Chapped Lips
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Cozy clothes from Amazon's The Drop
This Amazon-Famous Fashion Brand Has Tons of Winter-Ready Clothes and Accessories Starting at $31
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Jennifer Lopez white outfit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt