My Go-To Layer Is This Men's Shirt in an Unexpected Material for the Season

When I think “linen,” I imagine lightweight vacation outfits, billowing in an oceanside breeze. I don’t usually associate the material with gray winter skies and aggressive New York City wind tunnels, but MagicLinen’s Asheville shirt has given good ol’ linen a new lease on year-round life.

The button-up shirt is akin to wearing an oversized chambray layer, only a bit thicker, more comfortable, and slightly elevated. The material is pretty up close, mimicking the style of denim with alternating white and blue stitching. But, because it’s not denim, you can pull off a subtle Canadian tuxedo if a full version of the ‘90s-inspired look is a little much for you. (The complete Canadian tux does have a time and a place, though).

MagicLinen’s stone-washed, heavyweight linen is soft and pliable, but it’s also substantial and firm enough to keep my cuffs neatly in place when I roll up the sleeves. (If you leave them rolled up in your closet for too long, it might leave a slight crease that you can iron out with medium heat.) The collar also stays firmly upright so you won’t have to worry about trying to pinch up a floppy neckline throughout the day.

Because it’s a men’s style, the cut is oversized but not slouchy, and the layer comes in handy to dress up more casual outfits. (For reference, I’m 5’7” and wearing a size small. You can also consult MagicLinen’s size guide for exact measurements.)

I sometimes throw the shirt on over leggings or after a workout to look a bit more put-together, especially because it’s roomy enough to fit sweaters and sweatshirts comfortably underneath for max coziness. The two pockets are cute, but they’re also incredibly useful. Each is big enough to fit my iPhone 14, wallet, and passport, then snap shut with wiggle room. The pockets alone make this shirt an easy go-to for travel, but a shirt with substantial pockets is also great to have on deck for quick errands and meals out when you don’t want the burden of a handbag.

While I associate other traditionally soft materials like silk and velvet with finickiness—hard to clean, hard to fold, and hard to to keep smooth—I’ve had the opposite experience with MagicLinen’s machine-washable shirt. It’s as easy to care for as it is to wear with almost anything.

If you’re loving the idea of linen for colder temps and want even more options, check out MagicLinen’s line of women’s tops and versatile scarves, or follow my lead and add this men’s staple to your wardrobe now.

