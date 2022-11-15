Channing Tatum and His Abs Are Back in the New 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

In a coincidence that was surely not planned at all, Warner Bros. shared the new trailer for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike's Last Dance — on the same day that GQ released its new cover with Zoë Kravitz. While the actress does touch on her relationship with Tatum, she doesn't mention this specific film, which will close out the Magic Mike saga with a trip across the pond.

The new clip shows Tatum's Mike Lane, now a down-on-his luck bartender, in the beginning of a steamy romance with Salma Hayek. While few details are shared about her specifically, she does have enough cash to help bankroll a stage show in London for Lane — and plenty of new hardbody dancers. The trailer includes a very sensual private dance between Hayek and Tatum which may or may not give Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis some competition in that department.

At one point in the trailer, Hayek's character says, "I want every woman who walks into this theater to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants whenever she wants."

Back in February, Tatum told People what sets this film apart from its predecessors: the dancing. Apparently, the entire franchise held Tatum back from his dream of showcasing a stripping spectacular, because the reality of male stripping isn't as glam as a stage show.



"I want dancing like we've never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn't great dancing," he said. He even went as far as saying that the movie would be the "Super Bowl of stripping."

And while there are plenty of abs and eyebrow-raising dance moves, Tatum does mention that there's actual plot to be had, too, and a multi-dimensional, fully fleshed-out female lead.

"I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to," he added. "I don't want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female's experience and not Mike's experience, because it has been so much about Mike and the guys' experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention."

