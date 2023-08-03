I Have Photos to Prove How Drastically This Body Serum Minimized My Worst Insecurity: Hyperpigmentation

In mid-May, I embarked on a weeks-long tour of Italy. When I returned home and developed my film I was bummed out by the hyperpigmentation on my chest. I took precautions to use sunscreen religiously so as to not worsen it, but it was still so visible during the trip and in all of the photos. It’s a major point of insecurity for me and therefore, I’ve been diligent in trying the plethora of body serums and products constantly hitting the market. For the last few weeks I’ve been using one that has made such a drastic difference, I almost don’t believe it. Meet Maelys Re-Shine Illuminating Body Serum.

Maelys

At an event celebrating the launch of Maelys’ new line of body serums, Bella Hadid’s esthetician Kristyn Smith looked at my dark spot-covered chest and recommended the Re-Shine Serum, and I’ve used it every single night since. The difference in those two weeks is suspiciously visible. Redness is almost completely gone, the very dark spots I thought were going to be immune to anything but lasers have lightened to be almost undetectable, and the texture is smoother. The skin on my chest is sensitive and prone to breaking out but I have experienced no sensitivity and only a couple of blemishes since using this.

Before and after using Maelys Re-Shine Illuminating Body Serum. InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

I am still stunned even though I see the difference every day. What could possibly be doing this? I assumed vitamin C would be on the ingredient list but Maelys found some alternatives that (according to my results, at least) work better. The magic sauce includes sea daffodil extract, hyaluronic acid, and a sugar-and-amino acid complex boosted by a proprietary fusion technology. According to the brand, sea daffodil is responsible for dark spot brightening, hyaluronic acid ensures hydration and plumpness, and the sugar amino acid complex is responsible for the near eradication of hyperpigmentation.

The fusion technology deserves an explanation too, because my suspicions are that it is a major reason why this serum has worked better than the dozens of others I’ve tried. In short, the technology uses small molecule sizes to penetrate deeper layers of the skin while improving the barrier. While the active ingredients are being absorbed deeper into the skin, a strong barrier means they’re not escaping as quickly either.

I would like to find a downside to make this review not seem overly positive, but the truth is that if there is one, I don’t know what it is. Maelys Re-Shine Illuminating Body Serum is much more expensive than your $12 bottle of drugstore body lotion, but the results are unlike anything I’ve ever tried, either.

