The Cloud-Like Moisturizer That Gives Me Bouncy Skin Is Back in Stock After Amassing a 7,000-Person Waitlist

Although Maelove is a relatively under-the-radar brand, it’s possible that you’ve heard of its Plush Cream Moisturizer before. The light-as-air moisturizing gel cream (as the brand describes it) sold out quickly after launching, and then proceeded to amass a waitlist of 7,000-plus people, per the brand. This moisturizer is exactly what the name and description would have you think — it’s a light, almost cloud-like moisturizer that my skin drinks up instantly, leaving behind a bouncy glow.

Moisturizers are a dime a dozen but there aren’t many that make it into my vanity. There are currently a couple, but my favorite unfortunately costs $70. I’ve been staring at the emptying jar thinking, “I can’t afford to keep repurchasing this,” but thanks to Maelove’s $33 option, I don’t have to.

Mae Love

Plush Cream does everything I love about the $70 moisturizer, but for less than half the price. My skin is oily and sensitive, therefore many — if not most — moisturizers make my complexion look and feel greasy; they suffocate my skin and cause annoying clogged pores. Maelove’s moisturizer doesn’t do any of that — plus it gives others a run for their money thanks to its thin (yet humectant) and moisture-sealing texture that instantly absorbs into the skin. It makes my skin soft, hydrated, and soothed all at once. Plus, I’ve noticed that it makes for a great smooth base before applying makeup.

The four pillars of the Maelove formula are squalane, hyaluronic acid, marula oil, and algae extract. Each of these ingredients is multi-faceted, so there is a lot of skin-boosting prowess packed into this tube. In sum, these ingredients hydrate and lock in moisture while adding suppleness, calming irritation, and softening skin. It’s everything I want in a moisturizer. It does, as the name says, make my skin feel plush and plump. Thanks to the water gel-like texture, a smaller than pea size dollop covers my entire face with enough leftover for my neck and upper chest.

Head to Maelove to shop the $33 Plush Cream Moisturizer that is a wonderful (especially financially) replacement for my previous expensive go-to.