Madonna Shared a Rare Photo of Beyoncé With Daughter Rumi After Her Renaissance Tour Tribute

Madonna didn't just get a shoutout during the July 30 Renaissance World Tour show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Beyoncé invited the superstar backstage and Madonna shared super-sweet snapshots on her Instagram Story that proved the night was a big family field trip. E! News reports that Madonna shared a few backstage images that featured a rare look at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter, Rumi. While her older sister Blue Ivy is a major part of the show, Rumi and her twin brother, Sir, aren't so keen on being in the spotlight. They are only 6, after all. Madonna's post also included three of her children, Mercy and twins Stella and Estere, who are 17 and 10 years old, respectively.

The Beyoncé concert marks Madonna's first major public outing since she was hospitalized last month. She has since recovered, obviously, and offered a message to her Instagram followers that assured them that she was feeling better and offered a promise that her tour would be rescheduled. The show, after all, must go on.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M," she wrote on July 10.

Instagram/Madonna

During the concert, Beyoncé gave Madonna a shoutout during a remix of the song "Break My Soul." In addition to Madonna's name appearing on the huge screen behind Beyoncé, she said, "Big shoutout to the queen. Queen, Mother, Madonna, we love you."



In other posts shared on her Story from the big night out, Madonna wrote, "Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show. My daughters were enthralled! We love you!"