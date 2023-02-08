Madonna Just Clapped Back at Trolls Who Hated on Her Appearance at the Grammys

After Madonna’s 2023 Grammy Awards appearance started going viral (for all of the wrong reasons), the unbothered pop diva is reminding everyone that she couldn’t care less about the opinions of internet trolls — but that doesn’t mean she’s going to take their comments lying down.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes clip from a Grammys after-party she attended on Sunday night shortly following her stint as a presenter at this year’s ceremony. While Madonna had the honor of announcing the winners of the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category — which marked a historic milestone when it went to Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s “Unholy” — many at-home viewers couldn’t help but comment only on Madonna’s appearance. And of course, the singer shut that down rather quickly.

“It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” Madonna said of the award. “I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment!! And on top of that, she won a Grammy!!”

She continued, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”



Madonna then added that the moment caused her to once again feel “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny” before calling out a “world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45” that instead punishes them for being “strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she said. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce ‘You won’t break my soul.’”

The pop star finished her post off with the perfect parting sentiment: “Bow down, bitches!”

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.