Madonna Just Broke Her Silence Following a Stay in the ICU

Madonna is opening up after a scary hospitalization last month. On Monday, the singer addressed her fans with an Instagram post featuring of text against a black backdrop.

"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

The superstar, who was set to embark on a world tour later this month, assured fans that she would be getting back on the stage eventually, but not until after she gives herself some time to rest. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

Friends of the global icon dropped into her comments section to show their support. Fashion designer Donatella Versace — who has worked with the star countless times over the years — wrote, "We are with you all the way, Madonna. Thinking of you and sending you love, power and hugs for a speedy recovery. The world can’t wait to see you on stage again!!! I love you very much." Andy Cohen commented, "WE LOVE YOU ❤️🙌," while OneRepublic frontman and hitmaker Ryan Tedder left a slew of heart emojis.

Getty Images

Last month, her manager Guy Oseary announced the news of Madonna's stay in the ICU via Instagram, writing, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Sources later confirmed to People that the singer was home and on the road to recovery. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," one insider said while another added, "She wants to get back to the tour but it's not her focus right now. She's definitely going to tour and it's just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour."