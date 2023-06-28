Madonna Was Found Unresponsive and Hospitalized Because of a "Serious Bacterial Infection"

Madonna is currently recovering from a "serious" infection, People reports. The singer, who was about to embark on her Celebration World Tour next month to celebrate 40 years on the charts, was admitted to the ICU and remains under medical care. The news came via her manager and producer Guy Oseary, who shared the news on Instagram.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

He added that Madonna would be postponing the upcoming tour, writing, "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Originally, the tour was going to start its European leg on Oct. 14 before coming to North America on Dec. 13. The final show was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2024.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

A source told People that the star is still hospitalized, saying, “She is out of the ICU now and recovering."



Page Six adds that Madonna was "found unresponsive and rushed to a New York City hospital Saturday."

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna told Page Six of her upcoming tour back in January.

