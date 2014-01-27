Madonna Breaks Out Unexpected Bling for the Grammys

Madonna broke out the bling at last night’s Grammy Awards, shining bright like a diamond in more ways than one.

Decked out in a Ralph Lauren suit and custom Eric Javits wide-brim gaucho hat, the Material Girl completed her menswear look with three shiny staples: a fingerless glove, diamond and platinum Neil Lane "M" and "E" initial rings, and a gold grill—pointing out during an interview with Ryan Seacrest that she only wears the accessory "when it matches my outfit." We wouldn’t be surprised if Madge wore her grill to PTA meetings and Sunday brunch with the family. (We wish.)

Tell us: are you digging Madonna’s bling?

