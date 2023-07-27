Madonna Says She Feels "Lucky" to be Back to Dancing After Her Medical Emergency

Madonna is feeling like herself again just a month after being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection. On Thursday, the queen of pop shared a short clip on Instagram assuring fans that she’s doing well while shamelessly plugging one of her throwback hits (as she should) — and much like her comment section, we can’t get enough.

In the clip, Madonna first danced and lipsynced to her song “Lucky Star” while wearing an all-black look consisting of a strapless bustier top, a sheer baby tee, and high-waisted cargo pants. The singer added a pair of reflective gold shade sunglasses (which she eventually pulled down to wink at the camera) and a bold pink lip to finish her look, and she wore her blonde hair down in beachy waves with a middle part.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she captioned the video. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

Madonna was also sure to shout out the anniversary of her self-titled debut album, adding, “And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

getty

Naturally, fans and friends alike were quick to flock to the pop legend’s comments to voice their support, with Michelle Visage writing, “YES YES YES!!!! Move that body queeeeeennnnn!! We are rooting, praying and rejoicing!!!” and the The Weeknd adding, “You dropped this 👑.”

Back in June, Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, was the first to announce the news of the singer’s ICU stay on Instagram. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote at the time. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Weeks later, Madonna also issued a statement of her own via Instagram updating fans on her recovery and thanking them for their support.

“I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

She added, “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”