Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Just Turned 19 — See How Beautiful She Is Now

Like mother like daughter!
Can you believe that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon just turned 19 today? Though she's still a teenager, she's already rocking some seriously awesome beauty looks not unlike her famous mom did back in the '80s. Just check out that brow game!
But stellar brows aren't the only thing Lourdes has picked up from Madge. Here are some of the budding fashion designer's other stand-out beauty looks, courtesy of Madonna's Instagram. Can you say #proudmom?!
And because baby Lourdes was the most adorable thing ever...