Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Just Turned 19 — See How Beautiful She Is Now

Can you believe that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon just turned 19 today? Though she's still a teenager, she's already rocking some seriously awesome beauty looks not unlike her famous mom did back in the '80s. Just check out that brow game!

The Sun is Bursting Right out of the Sky...........cause its True 💘! Happy Birthday! LMCL!! 🎉🎉🎉💃👑🎂!!! ❤️#rebelheart 4 ever! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 14, 2015 at 12:49pm PDT

But stellar brows aren't the only thing Lourdes has picked up from Madge. Here are some of the budding fashion designer's other stand-out beauty looks, courtesy of Madonna's Instagram. Can you say #proudmom?!

Birthday Fun with Princess #1💘💘💘🎉 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 16, 2015 at 11:50pm PDT

Cause you shine on me wherever you are.......,,,,,,,❤️#rebelheart A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 22, 2015 at 11:19am PDT

My Valentine❤️true love! ❤️#livingforlola ❤️#rebelheart A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 14, 2015 at 12:40pm PST

La Vie En Rose! ❤️amour toujours! A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Aug 29, 2014 at 11:26am PDT

And because baby Lourdes was the most adorable thing ever...

Happy Birthday Preciosa! Te Amo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️siempre! #livingforlove A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Oct 14, 2014 at 8:50am PDT