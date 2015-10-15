Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Just Turned 19 — See How Beautiful She Is Now

Getty Images

Like mother like daughter!

Lindsay Dreyer
Oct 14, 2015 @ 8:45 pm

Can you believe that Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon just turned 19 today? Though she's still a teenager, she's already rocking some seriously awesome beauty looks not unlike her famous mom did back in the '80s. Just check out that brow game!

 

 

But stellar brows aren't the only thing Lourdes has picked up from Madge. Here are some of the budding fashion designer's other stand-out beauty looks, courtesy of Madonna's Instagram. Can you say #proudmom?!

 

Birthday Fun with Princess #1💘💘💘🎉

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

Cause you shine on me wherever you are.......,,,,,,,❤️#rebelheart

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

My Valentine❤️true love! ❤️#livingforlola ❤️#rebelheart

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

La Vie En Rose! ❤️amour toujours!

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

 

And because baby Lourdes was the most adorable thing ever...

 

Happy Birthday Preciosa! Te Amo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️siempre! #livingforlove

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

 

And the Oscar for cuteness goes to Lola💘! How I miss my Preciosa! ❤️#livingforlove

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

 

