Madison Beer's Go-To Bike Shorts Are From an Ariana Grande-Approved Brand

Her ultra-comfy look was inspired by Princess Diana.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
Published on September 30, 2022

Madison Beer Bike Shorts
Photo:

Getty Images

Fashion week proved that bra tops and sheer fabrics are all the rage right now. However, IMO, nothing will ever scream “effortlessly cool” like a super comfy outfit, and it appears that Madison Beer might agree. In an interview with Vogue, Beer showed off a sporty fit that perfectly channeled her fashion icon, Princess Diana: An oversized college sweatshirt paired with chunky running shoes. 

“I’ve pretty much taken something that she’s worn and remade it a bit. I think she always looked so comfortable but classy and put together,” Beer explained, giving credit to the royal. “You could tell that this was something she probably just threw on, and I think that’s the ideal for style.”

A must-have garment to complete the look is, of course, a trusty pair of bike shorts, and Beer’s happen to be from an Ariana Grande- and Kendall Jenner-approved activewear brand. The Girlfriend Collective High Rise Run Shorts come in five colors, including black, dark green, and brown, and are available in sizes XXS to 6XL. Made from a sweat-wicking, compressive fabric, shoppers say they’re  “the perfect length”— in other words, just long enough to peep out from the bottom of a baggy sweatshirt like Beer styled them. The high-waisted compression-style is both flattering and supportive, and even gives your butt a lifted look. Despite being made from recycled plastics, these shoppers rave that the bottoms are incredibly soft.

Black High-Rise Run Short

Girlfriend Collective

Shop now: $48; girlfriend.com

“The fabric is supportive yet light and flexible,” wrote one shopper, adding that the bike shorts provide “all day comfort.” Another reviewer agreed that they're “super soft,” and noted that the style also makes their curves “look so sexy.” A third wrote  that they “love the color, love the compression, and love the way they make [their] butt look,” adding that they “are great shorts for working out.”

If you’re also convinced that comfort is the key to happiness, Beer’s royal-inspired look is definitely worth a try. Shop her exact bike short pick on the Girlfriend Collective site for $48

Moss High-Rise Run Short

Girlfriend Collective

Shop now: $48; girlfriend.com

Earth High-Rise Run Short

Girlfriend Collective

Shop now: $48; girlfriend.com

Plum High-Rise Run Short

Girlfriend Collective

Shop now: $48; girlfriend.com

