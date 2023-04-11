Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials Start at $20

Including a flattering tank top and cushy sneakers.

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on April 11, 2023

Spring’s arrival is rarely a transition. One night you go to bed and it’s winter, and then the next morning you wake up to warm air, sunny skies, and blossoming flowers. Within moments, your wardrobe goes from wearable to not, with the pile of sweaters you relied on just last week now promising a mid-afternoon sweat sesh.

This happened a week ago in Los Angeles, and to say I (and my wardrobe) were unprepared would be an understatement. Looking into my closet, plaids, knits, and wintery-hues stared back. In a fashion rut, I threw on a pair of soccer shorts from high school and avoided mirrors. Luckily for me, the season’s arrival — as well as the realization that I was ill-equipped for it — conveniently coincided with Madewell’s major spring sale

Now through April 17, you can take an extra 30 percent off the retailer’s thousands of already-discounted items. And if “thousands” stressed you out, that’s where I — a former Madewell employee and frequent-shopper of the brand — come in. I found the 10 must-have items, including pieces from the brand’s recently launched spring collection, that you need as we head into the new season, with prices starting at just $20.

First and foremost, I’ll be restocking on the Brightside 90’s Tank, while all three spring-ready shades are just $20. I practically live in this best-selling top, which has a slightly looser fit than typical form-fitting ribbed tanks, as well as a high-neckline and thin straps that offer a flattering and stylish fit. I wear this under cardigans, loose button-ups, and on its own with a vintage-inspired pair of jeans. Shoppers love that the top is “super versatile,” with one customer raving that the “retro” tank’s “light and stretchy” material makes it “perfect.”

Brightside '90s Tank

Madewell

Shop now: $20 with code ELEVATE (Originally $38); madewell.com

You wouldn’t be appropriately taking advantage of a Madewell sale if you didn’t grab discounted denim. For spring, I’m looking to swap out my black and dark wash pairs with something a little more light, and I’m particularly obsessed with the Slouchy Boyjean in the brand’s Rosewell wash. In addition to the color, I love the roomy fit for spring (because the last thing I want when the weather gets warm is rigid denim squeezing my sweating thighs) and the slightly tapered leg, which Tan France recently told me helps elongate shorter frames. Best yet? Shoppers describe the style as incredibly “comfy,” with one even calling them “too comfortable to take off.”

The Slouchy Boyjean in Rosewell Wash

Madewell

Shop now:  $91 with code ELEVATE (Originally $138); madewell.com 

Working at Madewell, there were always a few things I anticipated selling well: Denim, leather totes, and ankle boots. But what I wasn’t expecting was how often I’d be asked if we had any sneakers in stock. The League Sneakers were loved by shoppers and employees alike, who happily and comfortably wore them for our nine hour shifts. Right now, the “stylish” and “super comfortable” kicks are just $45 from their original $110 price tag. The sneakers include the brand’s MWL Cloudlift insoles for cushiony-support, and are finished with a sand-colored suede upper that compliments any outfit, any season.

League Sneakers in Suede

Madewell

Shop now: $45 with code ELEVATE (Originally $110); madewell.com

And if there’s one thing I insist you get during the sale, it’s this workwear-inspired jumpsuit which I own in a dark rose and receive non-stop compliments on everytime I wear it out. I gravitate towards jumpsuits generally because they require next to no thought while looking incredibly put together (little work, big pay off), and love that this pick in particular features a fitted waist that can give the wearer a little shape. One shopper, noting the versatility of the piece, wrote that they plan to wear it “well through spring into summer with sneakers and sandals.”

Garment-Dyed Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit

Madewell

Shop now: $52 with code ELEVATE (Originally $168); madewell.com

Give your wardrobe a spring refresh for less with Madewell’s sale on sale — just use code ELEVATE for an extra 30 percent off already-discounted styles.

