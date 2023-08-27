I'm Calling It: Madewell's Just-Launched Trousers Are Destined to Sell Out

They're so comfy and flattering.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Madewell Pants
Photo:

Madewell / InStyle

Fall shopping has fully commenced in my household. I am buying everything from pumpkin-inspired drinks to transitional staples, and this is only the beginning. Fall is my favorite holiday, so I usually create a whole Pinterest board dedicated to autumnal activities I want to do with my friends, plus a related board of all the outfits I plan to wear for said activities. While doing this recently, I came across a photo of the most stunning brown trousers. I immediately clicked the link, and it took me to Madewell's Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pants. It was love at first sight with these, and to my surprise, they looked and felt even better when I actually had them in my hands.

The trousers are available in brown, black, blue, and green and in sizes 00 to 16. They have a high-rise design, a zipper, plus hook-and-eye closure, and a wrinkle-resistant crepe fabric. There are two front and back pockets, along with pleats that run down the front and back. Last but certainly not least, the silhouette is more fitted with a straight-leg cut that hits at the ankle.

Madewell Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pants

Madewell The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant in Crepe Dark Coffee

Madewell

What I love about these trousers is that they are super comfortable. I think of them as my professional sweatpants because they are more polished than jeans and sweatpants but just as comfy as the latter. The fabric is breathable, and has a nice weight to it, too, so I am able to wear the bottoms while it's hot, but also as the weather begins to shift cooler. The cut is classic and super flattering, so despite the pants being an impulse purchase, I know I'll be wearing them for years to come.

When it comes to styling, I dress them the same way I would a pair of jeans. While it's warm, I’m wearing the Madewell pants with tanks, short-sleeved graphic tees, sneakers, and loafers for a casual feel. But once fall is in full swing, I plan to pair them with cozy sweaters, long-sleeve button-ups, ankle boots, and maybe even clogs. What’s more, Madewell actually has a matching Rosedale Blazer in certain colors if you want an outfit you can wear to the office.

I plan on living in these chocolate-brown Madewell pants this fall. But I'm rushing to add the other three colors to my lineup because they've been added to over 2,000 carts in the last week. Shop below for the fall-ready trousers before they’re gone.

Madewell The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant in Crepe Nighttime

Madewell
Madewell The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant in Crepe Blanched Olive

Madewell
Madewell The Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pant in Crepe True Black

Madewell

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

These Are the New Fashion Arrivals Iâm Adding to My Cart Ahead of Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — These Are the 6 Best New Fashion Arrivals for Fall
Amazon Fall Midi Skirt
Swing Skirts Will Be Everywhere Soon, and 11,000+ Shoppers Love This $29 Style
Selena Gomez Just Proved Cottagecore Isnât Going Anywhere, and You Can Shop Similar Styles Starting a $TK
Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023
Related Articles
My Go-To Staple For Fall Is Midi Denim Skirts, and Iâm Converting All My Friends With These Tk Picks
Denim Maxi Skirts Will Be Huge for Fall 2023, and These Are My 7 Favorite Picks
Levi's Denim Jacket
The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
Selena Gomez Just Proved Cottagecore Isnât Going Anywhere, and You Can Shop Similar Styles Starting a $TK
Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023
Nicole Kidman Wore the Comfortable, Transitional Wardrobe Staple
Nicole Kidman's Outfit-Elevating Staple Is Genius for Fluctuating Fall Weather
Spanx Just Launched Its Warehouse Sale, and Best-Selling Style Are Up to 70% Off
Spanx’s First-Ever Warehouse Sale Is Here, and the Prices Are Almost Too Good to Be True
These New Arrivals Worth Shopping on Nordstroms Site
I Practically Live on Nordstrom's Site, and These Are the 10 New Fall Arrivals Worth Shopping
Cozy, Fall-Ready Pullover Feels Like Butter
Shoppers Say This Cozy Fall Sweater Feels “Like Butter,” and It’s Up to 67% Off
LOTD 8/24: SofÃ­a Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Amazon Shoppers Call These Wireless Bralettes the Most Comfortable Bras Ever
Amazon Shoppers Call These $3 Apiece Wireless Bralettes the “Most Comfortable Bras Ever”
Amazon Fall Loungewear
Amazon’s Top Trending Loungewear Pieces Include Cozy Sweatshirts and Two-Piece Sets Under $45
Cariuma x Pantone fall Launch
The Comfy Sneaker Celebs, Moms, and Fashion Editors Swear by Launched in a Hot Cocoa Hue
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit
The Flattering Amazon Bodysuit Shoppers Say Is “Definitely a Wardrobe Staple” Is on Sale for Up to 53% Off
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
Madewell Fall Outfits
I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and I’m Buying These 10 New Fall Arrivals
A woman wears a baggy jeans outfit for 2023.
Why 2023 Is the Year of the Baggy Jean