I'm Calling It: Madewell's Just-Launched Trousers Are Destined to Sell Out

Fall shopping has fully commenced in my household. I am buying everything from pumpkin-inspired drinks to transitional staples, and this is only the beginning. Fall is my favorite holiday, so I usually create a whole Pinterest board dedicated to autumnal activities I want to do with my friends, plus a related board of all the outfits I plan to wear for said activities. While doing this recently, I came across a photo of the most stunning brown trousers. I immediately clicked the link, and it took me to Madewell's Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pants. It was love at first sight with these, and to my surprise, they looked and felt even better when I actually had them in my hands.

The trousers are available in brown, black, blue, and green and in sizes 00 to 16. They have a high-rise design, a zipper, plus hook-and-eye closure, and a wrinkle-resistant crepe fabric. There are two front and back pockets, along with pleats that run down the front and back. Last but certainly not least, the silhouette is more fitted with a straight-leg cut that hits at the ankle.

Madewell Rosedale High-Rise Straight Pants

Madewell

What I love about these trousers is that they are super comfortable. I think of them as my professional sweatpants because they are more polished than jeans and sweatpants but just as comfy as the latter. The fabric is breathable, and has a nice weight to it, too, so I am able to wear the bottoms while it's hot, but also as the weather begins to shift cooler. The cut is classic and super flattering, so despite the pants being an impulse purchase, I know I'll be wearing them for years to come.

When it comes to styling, I dress them the same way I would a pair of jeans. While it's warm, I’m wearing the Madewell pants with tanks, short-sleeved graphic tees, sneakers, and loafers for a casual feel. But once fall is in full swing, I plan to pair them with cozy sweaters, long-sleeve button-ups, ankle boots, and maybe even clogs. What’s more, Madewell actually has a matching Rosedale Blazer in certain colors if you want an outfit you can wear to the office.

I plan on living in these chocolate-brown Madewell pants this fall. But I'm rushing to add the other three colors to my lineup because they've been added to over 2,000 carts in the last week. Shop below for the fall-ready trousers before they’re gone.

Madewell

Madewell