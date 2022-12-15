Madewell Is Having a Blowout Pre-Holiday Sale, and This Is Everything a Former Employee Is Buying

From majorly discounted sweaters to $36 denim.

Kaelin Dodge
Published on December 15, 2022

Everything a Former Employee Is Buying From Madewellâs Sitewide Sale
With the holidays around the corner, I know where my money should be going, and yet here I am once again, browsing Madewell’s winter collection — which just got a major markdown. It’s that time of year when our favorite retailers bless us with pre-Christmas sales, giving us the opportunity to stock up on last-minute gifts at a discounted price, or grab that one last sweater before heading home for the holidays. And right now, Madewell is offering discounts across almost the entire site.

As someone who once worked at Madewell — and subsequently became hooked on everything from the brand’s ultra-flattering denim to high-quality leather goods — these rare sitewide sales, which rival employee discounts, are when I stock up. And right now, the brand is offering an additional 50 percent off all sale items and 40 percent off almost everything else, with some of the lowest denim prices of the year.

Whether you’re still shopping for gifts or wanting a way to treat yourself to something new for upcoming holiday parties, Madewell is full of must-have items at unbeatably low prices. These are the eight items I’m adding to my cart during its sitewide sale. 

There’s a good chance that if you’re a fan of Madewell, your love affair started with the denim. The brand has quickly become synonymous with stylish jeans and flattering silhouettes, and one of its vintage-inspired designs is now just $36 with the code ITSAWRAP. Baggy jeans have been a favorite among celebrities, including Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, and shoppers are loving Madewell’s take on the trend. “I absolutely love these pants,” wrote one customer of the Baggy Straight Jeans. “They are so comfortable and stretchy, and the fit is such a cute mix of vintage and modern!” Another added, “The quality is very nice [and they] are very comfortable on.”

Baggy Straight Jeans in Dark Worn Indigo Wash

Madewell

Shop now: $36 with code ITSAWRAP (Originally $98); madewell.com

And when there’s a Madewell sale, I’m always grabbing a jacket. The double-breasted plaid blazers were typically the first items to sell out whenever we dropped new collections in store, so I’m not expecting the Larsen Blazer — currently 40 percent off — to stay in stock for much longer. But if you want something a little more cozy as we head into winter, customers say this brushed shirt jacket, now just $118, is a “good weight [with] high-quality lining,” adding that they’re “plenty of room to layer underneath.” Another noted that the thick fabric is warm and great for “wind mitigation.”

Larsen Double-Breasted Blazer in Glen Plaid

Madewell

Shop now: $113 with code ITSAWRAP (Originally $188); madewell.com

Madewell Brushed Belrose Shirt Jacket

Madewell

Shop now: $118 with code ITSAWRAP (Originally $298); madewell.com

Another item I’ll be adding to my cart is this alpaca-blend sweater, which is available in three wintery colors, including a burnt orange and dark gray. I love that the slouchy fit of this sweater can make it an everyday staple, pairing just as well with jeans as these “unsexy” slacks one InStyle writer says makes her feel like a “badass.” One customer wrote, “This sweater is soft…and [has] a very flattering cut,” with another noting that the “V-neck hits right, not too deep.”

Madewell Alna V-Neck Sweater

Madewell

Shop now: $54 with code ITSAWRAP (Originally $90); madewell.com 

Of all the things I’m eyeing, this romantic puff-sleeve dress in a beautiful muted sage is the one I’m most excited about. And I’m not alone, with over 2,000 shoppers adding this to their cart in the past week. I love how elegant yet simple this midi-dress is, and look forward to dressing it up with heels for dinners out and transitioning it into more everyday wear with an oversized sweater and cozy Boston Birkenstocks.

Sweetheart Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

Madewell

Shop now: $60 with code ITSAWRAP (Originally $138); madewell.com

Whether you’re grabbing a majorly discounted pair of jeans for winter or an extra knit to round-out a gift, you’ll want to take advantage of Madewell’s sitewide pre-holiday sale.

