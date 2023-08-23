I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and I’m Buying These 10 New Fall Arrivals

As someone who’s not that into summer or the fashion that comes with it (because really, I’m just trying to find pieces I won’t sweat through), I’ve been patiently waiting for fall. Although my weather app indicates we might not be there just yet, early autumn clothing arrivals are making their debut — and Madewell’s latest drop is expertly bridging the gap between the two seasons.

The former Madewell employee in me, who got accustomed to the steep employee discount, is always resistant to buy pieces at full price. So when I’m adding items sans-discount to my cart, you know they have to be good — though with the code COOLDOWN, select new arrivals are 30 percent off. Right now, there are 10 items I keep coming back to at the retailer, including trendy styles that have a celebrity stamp of approval and classic wardrobe staples (which is what Madewell does best, IMO). From the blazer I’m sure will sell out to shopper-loved denim, here’s everything currently in my cart:

The retailer’s denim maxi skirt is at the top of my wishlist, both because of it’s trendy yet timeless nature and the fact that it’s sure to sell out (it’s already been added to over 2,000 carts in the last week). The style has been worn by everyone from Selena Gomez to Kate Hudson — finally uncrowning micro minis as the ‘It’ skirt — and is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet. The high front slit gives you room to move and breathe, making it wearable even on hotter days. One shopper said they’re currently wearing it with “a tank and sneakers” but plan to bring it into fall with a pair of boots. And by marrying casual denim with a more elevated silhouette, the piece can just as easily be dressed up or down. “It pairs perfectly with a simple white tee or blouse,” explained one shopper who was thrilled to find “a skirt you can wear in all seasons.”

Madewell

There are two dresses I’m eyeing from the drop: the Mini Shirtdress and the Goldie Dress in Plissé. A shirtdress is one of those pieces that never goes out of style, and I love Madewell’s fall take on it, pairing the classic, oversized design with a sturdy but breathable chino material and autumnal colors. Like the brand’s denim skirt, this can also be worn casually with a pair of sneakers or dressed up with your favorite heels and a black belt to cinch the waist.

Madewell

The Goldie Dress, available in four colorways, is my other instant favorite. It’s a square-neck sac dress — a classic and simple silhouette — that’s elevated thanks to the stretchy plissé and hand-finished pleats. It’s such a show-stopper on its own that you can keep styling simple. And according to one shopper, it’s the must-have dress this season. “If I could only have one dress right now this would be it,” they wrote, explaining that “the fit is perfect and the fabric is beautiful… flattering, and versatile.”

Madewell

And while the early fall drop includes a number of excellent shoes (I’m looking at you, slingback loafers), the pair I keep returning to are the Greta Ballet Flats in silver. This pair alone speaks to three of the year’s biggest shoe trends: metallics, Mary Janes, and ballet flats, which have all been worn nonstop by a myriad of celebs this season, from Jennifer Lopez to Martha Stewart to Taylor Swift. These flats are made out of leather and feature the Madewell’s CloudLift Lite padding, which one shopper wrote gives the shoes “a good amount of softness.” “They are surprisingly comfortable,” they added. “[They] don’t rub my ankles or the top of my foot… and will look fantastic with jeans, skirts, even shorts.”

Madewell

Shop more of Madewell’s must-have early fall pieces below, including a cropped blazer that’s already in more than 1,400 carts and a classic leather bag.

The Sutter Crop Blazer

Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Selvedge Jean in Graythorn Wash

Madewell

The Essential Mini Bucket Tote

Madewell

The Signature Knit Crewneck Cardigan Sweater

Madewell

Square-Neck Wide-Leg Sleeveless Jumpsuit