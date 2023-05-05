I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 New Arrivals I'm Shopping Ahead of Summer

April is a month when you can still get away with living in your winter wardrobe with a few florals sprinkled in here and there. On those one-off hot days, oversized shorts and a t-shirt are the norm because, like everyone else, you weren’t prepared for the sudden temperature spike. But then May arrives and those one-off hot days turn into the daily standard, and it becomes abundantly clear that your wardrobe needs a summer update.

Well, that was at least my experience when temperatures hit 80-degrees and a look around my closet presented me with very few options. I had outgrown last summer’s denim cut offs, the T-shirts and tanks I loved I had worn into the ground, and the dresses I had purchased because of a trend I didn’t know would be short-lived were no longer my style. So I did what I always do when I need to start fresh: I turned to Madewell.

Madewell is my go-to retailer for basics I can wear all season long that I know won’t become part of next year’s donation pile. And as a former employee, I can confidently say this season’s drops — many of which have already been added to 2,000-plus carts — might not be in stock much longer. I sorted through the newest additions and found the 10 pieces you’ll want to grab ahead of summer, including a classic pair of denim shorts and a new iteration of the brand’s iconic tote.

Best Madewell New Arrivals

If there’s one thing I think won’t be in stock next week, it’s this flutter-sleeve blouse; the dress counterpart is already down to just three sizes. Something I love about Madewell is its ability to elevate pieces that are otherwise pretty basic. Here, the brand took a classic, fitted tank silhouette and paired it with oversized ruffles and a summer-ready, checkered pattern, merging timeless with timely. When you’re out of fashion inspiration, it’s nice to have a single item that, even when paired with your most “meh” pants, creates a look.

If I could get away with wearing my knee-length Adidas shorts from the men’s section every day during the summer, I would. But for the moments when I want to maintain that level of comfort while also looking presentable, I’m going to grab these Clean Pull-On Shorts. Crafted out of a soft and lightweight linen and cotton blend, this style is available in four colors, including a summer-ready cream and more vibrant pink. Shoppers have already made them a best-seller. “I’m curvy and shorts can be hit or miss for me. Took a chance on these and boy am I glad I did…They look great with everything from a basic tank to a button down shirt,” wrote one person. Another customer raved that they’ve found the “perfect non-denim shorts.” “These are comfortable, flattering, and look nicer than the average pull-on style,” they said.

Madewell’s Transport Tote is a staple for the brand, with enough room to comfortably be your work bag and crafted out of high-quality leather that allows you to carry it for years. Lately, it’s gone through a few new design updates, and this summer’s iteration is my newest obsession. This latest version is made out of over 100 pieces of carefully woven together leather and features a large interior pocket, as well as a detachable crossbody strap. The tote is available in a timeless brown, but you can also grab it in the summer-ready Ocean, a faded blue shade.

If you’re looking for that one dress you’ll spend the summer in, look no further than this midi style that’s available in green and light purple. Designed out of 100-percent linen, this lightweight piece is the only thing you’ll want to wear when the next heatwave hits. It includes an elegant square neckline and button front closure that spans the entire front of the dress, giving you the option to show exactly how much leg you’re comfortable with.

When simply taking a step outside makes me sweat in summer, the last thing I want is to be wearing pieces that cling to my skin and add to my level of discomfort (TL;DR: if you wear jeans in summer, I don’t get you). I’m adding The Carley Wide-Leg Pants to my cart in preparation, which boasts a flowy, breathable leg and an elastic waistband designed to move with you. Shoppers are already calling them “the perfect summer pants,” explaining that they have a “breezy and lightweight feel” while still being “so flattering.” One customer wrote that they’re “both super comfy and forgiving while being stylish and easy to dress up,” while someone else explained that when they want to look “put together” while still feeling comfortable, they reach for these.

I’m not sure I can appropriately express how beautiful the just-added Embroidered Linen Camp Shirt is in person, but I’ll try. Last weekend when I was out for lunch, I spent a chunk of the meal thinking about the blouse the hostess had been wearing, which had a loose but super flattering fit and featured what looked like hand-embroidered details in the most summery fabric. I eventually brushed it off as either a vintage piece or a splurge until I accidentally stumbled upon the exact top while online shopping — and, yes, I immediately added the Madewell blouse to my cart. Believe me when I say this will get you compliments (I say as a person who did just that).

